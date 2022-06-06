Is Croatia vs France on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Nations League fixture

Everything you need to know ahead of the match

Jack Rathborn
Monday 06 June 2022 14:17
Comments
<p>Croatias players react after conceding against Austria at the Gradski stadium in Osijek</p>

Croatias players react after conceding against Austria at the Gradski stadium in Osijek

(AFP via Getty Images)

Croatia host France in Split in the UEFA Nations League Group A1.

This is a great opportunity for both teams to bounce back after surprise home defeats to Austria and Denmark.

Zlatko Dalić has the opportunity to earn Croatia their first victory against Les Bleus, with their historic record of six losses and two draws from eight meetings.

“We are used to facing Croatia, they have a lot of quality players but, like us, they are carrying knocks and their players lack freshness,” said Didier Deschamps, who returns after compassionate leave. “Croatia are in the same situation as us [having lost their first game] and are at home. Both teams will have the same objective: to get off to a good start.”

Here’s everything you need to know before today’s clash.

Recommended

When is Croatia vs France?

The match kicks off at 7:45pm BST on Monday 6 June at Stadion Poljud in Split, Croatia.

Where can I watch it?

You can watch the game on Premier Sports, coverage starts at 7:35pm BST. You can stream it on the Premier Sports app, available on the App Store and Google Play, though you will need to subscribe on the Premier Sports website beforehand.

What is the team news?

France have concerns over Kylian Mbappe (knee) and Raphael Varane (hamstring). Presnel Kimpembe or William Saliba will likely deputise a the back. N’Golo Kante could be rested as both France and Chelsea manage his load after a injury-hit campaign.

Luka Modric will likely return to the starting line-up, with Marcelo Brozovic, who is nursing a knock, possibly dropping out. Josko Gvardiol and Sime Vrsaljko are doubts, as is Tottenham Hotspur’s Ivan Perisic, who missed out against Austria due to injury.

Predicted line-ups

Croatia: Livakovic; Juranovic, Vida, Caleta-Car, Barisic; Modric, Kovacic; Vlasic, Pasalic, Orsic; Kramaric

France: Maignan; Kounde, Kimpembe, L.Hernandez; Clauss, Tchouameni, Rabiot, T.Hernandez; Griezmann; Nkunku, Benzema

Odds

Croatia: 5/2

Draw: 12/5

France: 1/1

Recommended

Prediction

We’ll go for an away win here with Les Bleus bouncing back and coping better with their extra quality and depth to freshen things up after a long season. 1-2.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in