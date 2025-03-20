Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Croatia and France clash in a repeat of the 2018 World Cup final as the first legs of the Uefa Nations League quarter-finals get underway.

Zlatko Dalic’s side came close to Nations League glory in 2023, succumbing to Spain in a 5-4 defeat on penalties.

France are the top-ranked European nation in the world currently, behind only Argentina in the Fifa world rankings.

And Didier Deschamps now has an enviable amount of talent to call upon, with an in-form Kylian Mbappe back on the road to USA, Canada and Mexico.

Luka Modric, still going strong at 39 years of age, proved decisive the last time these sides met in 2022 with the Checkered Ones triumphing 1-0 thanks to the Real Madrid star’s penalty. Here’s everything you need to know about the match.

When is Croatia vs France?

The first leg of the Nations League quarter-final is due to kick off at 7.45pm GMT on Thursday 20 March at Stadion Poljud in Split, Croatia.

How can I watch it?

There is currently no television coverage of the fixture in the United Kingdom but the game will be broadcast for free on ViaPlay International’s YouTube channel.

open image in gallery Kylian Mbappe will be back for France ( Getty Images )

Team news

Luka Sucic, Lovro Majer and Igor Matanovic will be out for Croatia due to injury. While Bruno Petkovic was not called up to the squad.

Luka Modric, like a fine wine at 39 years of age, can bring up his 185th international cap, while Dinamo Zagreb's Petar Sucic is back from suspension.

Marcus Thuram is out, with the Inter Milan forward dropping out of the squad with an ankle problem. But Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe returns after a brief period out of the squad, adding to the plethora of options in the final third for Les Bleus.

Predicted line-ups

Croatia XI: Livakovic; Juranovic, Caleta-Car, Sutalo, Gvardiol; Kovacic, Modric, P. Sucic; Perisic, Kramaric, Baturina

France XI: Maignan; Kounde, Konate, Saliba, Hernandez; Tchouameni, Rabiot; Dembele, Olise, Mbappe; Kolo Muani

Odds

Croatia win 12/5

Draw: 11/5

France win 1/1

Prediction

With Kylian Mbappe back and firing for his club, Les Bleus should have enough firepower to edge this one.

Croatia 1-2 France