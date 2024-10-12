Croatia v Scotland LIVE: Nations League result and final score as Scots suffer more late heartbreak

Scotland’s players react after a late equaliser is ruled out for offside ( REUTERS )

Scotland’s winless run in competitive games grew to nine games as Steve Clarke’s side fell to defeat to Croatia in Zagreb after Che Adams saw a last-minute equaliser ruled out by VAR.

The visitors thought they had secured their first Nations League point of the campaign after Adams helped scramble in an equaliser in the 95th minute, but the substitute was offside by a fraction.

After late defeats to Poland and Portugal, it means Andrej Kramaric’s winner leaves Scotland without a point in the Nations League ahead of the visit of Portugal on Tuesday.

Without up to 12 players due to injury, Scotland struck first as Ryan Christie capitalised on a mistake in the Croatia defence to fire his first competitive goal in two years.

But Scotland were pegged back almost immediately when Igor Matanovic fired a first-time finish past goalkeeper Craig Gordon, recalled by Clarke at the age of 41.

Croatia then took the lead in an open game, as an unmarked Kramaric headed into the net after a save from Gordon.

Christie spurned a golden chance to equalise for Scotland on the breakaway and Adams went narrowly wide with a flick in stoppage time before the substitute saw his last-gasp effort ruled out.