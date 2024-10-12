Croatia v Scotland LIVE: Nations League result and final score as Scots suffer more late heartbreak
Croatia 2-1 Scotland: After late defeats to Poland and Portugal, Che Adams saw a 95th minute equaliser ruled out by VAR
Scotland’s winless run in competitive games grew to nine games as Steve Clarke’s side fell to defeat to Croatia in Zagreb after Che Adams saw a last-minute equaliser ruled out by VAR.
The visitors thought they had secured their first Nations League point of the campaign after Adams helped scramble in an equaliser in the 95th minute, but the substitute was offside by a fraction.
After late defeats to Poland and Portugal, it means Andrej Kramaric’s winner leaves Scotland without a point in the Nations League ahead of the visit of Portugal on Tuesday.
Without up to 12 players due to injury, Scotland struck first as Ryan Christie capitalised on a mistake in the Croatia defence to fire his first competitive goal in two years.
But Scotland were pegged back almost immediately when Igor Matanovic fired a first-time finish past goalkeeper Craig Gordon, recalled by Clarke at the age of 41.
Croatia then took the lead in an open game, as an unmarked Kramaric headed into the net after a save from Gordon.
Christie spurned a golden chance to equalise for Scotland on the breakaway and Adams went narrowly wide with a flick in stoppage time before the substitute saw his last-gasp effort ruled out.
Steve Clarke says ‘disappointment is massive’ as Scotland denied at the death
Steve Clarke insists Scotland are “on the right path” after his luckless side had a last-gasp goal ruled out to lose 2-1 to Croatia in Zagreb.
Ryan Christie put the visitors ahead in the 33rd minute of the Nations League game, Igor Matanovic levelling three minutes later.
Andrej Kramaric headed the home side in front after 70 minutes, but in the fifth minute of added time Scotland had the ball in the net with substitute Che Adams in the thick of the action, only for VAR to chalk the effort off for offside.
The Scots have lost all three of their games in the competition ahead of the visit of Portugal on Tuesday night and have only one win in 15 games as Clarke deals with an injury-hit squad.
The visitors had a last-gasp equaliser ruled out by VAR as they lost to Croatia
Scotland now have their longest winless run in competitive matches in their history, having drawn three and lost six of their last nine.
They’ve also lost four consecutive games for the first time since October 2019.
FT: Croatia 2-1 Scotland
Here’s the round-up of the early results and later kick-offs.
Luckless Scotland suffer another late twist in Nations League
Che Adams had a last-gasp goal ruled out as luckless Scotland suffered a 2-1 Nations League defeat to Croatia in Zagreb.
Ryan Christie shot the disciplined visitors ahead in the 33rd minute from a tight angle before striker Igor Matanovic levelled three minutes later.
Steve Clarke’s side came under increasing pressure after the break and eventually succumbed in the 70th minute of the League A Group 1 encounter at Stadion Maksimir when Andrej Kramaric headed the home side in front.
FT: Croatia 2-1 Scotland
Scotland’s next match takes them back to Hampden Park, where they host Portugal on Tuesday night. That match kicks off at 7.45pm BST.
Croatia face Poland in their next match, with that kicking off at the same time in Warsaw.
FT: Croatia 2-1 Scotland
That result leaves Scotland rock bottom of their Nations League group, with zero points and a goal difference of -3 at the halfway point in the group stage.
FT: Croatia 2-1 Scotland
So Scotland come away from another Nations League match where they’ll feel like they deserved at least a point but left with none.
Steve Clarke’s side played well in parts, though they lacked the required quality in the final third and were guilty of falling asleep for the goals they conceded.
They have repeatedly shown that they can compete with Europe’s best, but they seem to just lack that final bit of luck/quality/composure.
So close yet so far once again.
FULL-TIME! Croatia 2-1 Scotland
FULL-TIME!
That’s the last action of the match as the referee blows the final whistle.
Scotland deserved at least a point there, but once again there’s late drama as they come away empty-handed.
DISALLOWED GOAL! Croatia 2-1 Scotland
97 mins
Heartbreak for Scotland as they are robbed of a point they so richly deserved.
Che Adams was indeed offside in the build-up.
