Spain recovered from a sensational Croatia comeback to advance to the quarter-finals of Euro 2020 in extra-time. In a classic European Championship encounter, Croatia scored two late goals to level the match at 3-3 and send the tie to an additional 30 minutes in Copenhagen, before strikes from Alvaro Morata and Mikel Oyarzabal earned Spain a dramatic 5-3 win.

Croatia took the lead in extraordinary circumstances when Pedri’s backpass from halfway bobbled over goalkeeper Unai Simon’s foot as he tried to control the ball and it rolled into the net. Luis Enrique’s side responded well and hit back through Pablo Sarabia in the 37th minute after the winger smashed in a rebound following a period of Spanish pressure.

Cesar Azpilicueta’s first goal for Spain gave his country the lead in the 56th minute when the right-back popped up into the box to meet Ferran Torres’ cross from the left, before Torres kept his composure to put Spain two goals up.

It looked to have put the game beyond Croatia, but they pulled one back when Mislav Orsic bundled in a goalmouth scramble in the 85th minute and Mario Pasalic headed in the equaliser in added time, before La Roja kept their clinical edge in the first half of extra time to progress.

Here are five things we learned as Spain advanced to the last eight.

Spain survive Croatia comeback in Euro epic

They didn’t do it the easy way, but Spain are back in the quarter-finals of a major tournament for the first time since 2012.

Missed chances and defensive fragility threatened to cost Spain here, and there will be questions asked of Enrique and his side for the manner of which they blew a two-goal lead in the final 10 minutes of normal time. Indeed, there were numerous moments here that seemed to sum up their tournament - for a team where a crisis of confidence has never felt far away.

But in between those moments of angst, Spain showed a lot of heart. The 60 seconds in the first half in which Morata skewed a free header from point-blank range and Pedri’s backpass went straight into the net could have disheartened them, but they fired in three goals to lead 3-1. Croatia’s late equaliser looked to have given them the momentum but Spain were ruthless in extra-time, just when they needed it most.

No player has shown more bravery than Morata, who has been abused on social media during the tournament and seen his family suffer the same on the streets of Sevilla. Those thoughts could have been swirling through his mind after his first-half miss, but he provided a quality touch and thunderous finish to put Spain ahead in extra time. It could be a huge moment for him.

Spain have had a testing tournament and they were made to endure some difficult moments in Copenhagen, but in reaching the last-eight they have a moment to celebrate.

Croatia exit with heads held high

They have been questioned throughout this tournament but Croatia’s thrilling comeback against Spain ensures they exit Euro 2020 with their reputation enhanced by a brave display.

In conceding five goals to Spain, their defence was horribly exposed and it has been clear for some time that this is not the same side that reached the 2018 World Cup final, but with Luka Modric pulling the strings they showed they can still pack a punch at the highest level.

Not many sides could have come back from their position, but Modric’s display, manager Zlatko Dalic’s adjustments and Croatia’s big-game experience meant that they did not go out without a fight, and contributed to a classic European Championship encounter.

They missed Ivan Perisic and defensively, Dalic’s side were all over the place at times, but if this is the end of their golden generation, it was some way to go out.

Substitutions almost cost Enrique

Despite Croatia’s sensational comeback in normal time, Spain looked like they had put the game to bed and only have themselves to blame for blowing the two-goal lead they held in the 85th minute.

Dalic’s attacking substitutions in the second half put more pressure on the Spanish defence as Croatia tried to mount their fightback - but Spain looked shaky and vulnerable even before Pasalic’s dramatic equaliser.

Manager Enrique's decision to take off two of his back four when Spain held their two-goal lead was questionable to say the least. Pau Torres, brought on for Eric Garcia to play alongside Aymeric Laporte for the final 10 minutes, did not adjust to the game and looked uncomfortable throughout. He was also exposed for Pasalic’s equaliser, losing his man as Orsic swung the ball into the box.

They got away with it - but the lack of control Spain showed in the closing stages will be a concern, and Enrique’s changes may have contributed to that.

Euro 2020’s own goal curse strikes again

Unai Simon’s nightmare moment added to the bizarre trend of Euro 2020: memorable own goals. Simon’s howler was the ninth own goal of Euro 2020, a figure that levels the total from the previous 15 tournaments, dating back to the first edition in 1960.

Spain were the benefactors of a goalkeeping error in their last match, as Slovakia’s Martin Dubravka parried the ball into his own net to give Spain the lead in their must-win Group E clash.

The roles were reversed here, as Simon failed to control Pedri’s pass from 50 yards. There is an argument to say Pedri should have directed his backpass to the side of the goal and that he didn’t need to hit it with so much power, but at this level there can be no excuses for the goalkeeper.

There were jeers from the Croatia fans every time the ball was passed back to Simon in the second half, but the goalkeeper’s response was impressive - despite conceding a further two goals, he made a remarkable save to deny Andrej Kramaric in extra-time.

Pedri shines in midfield battle

Prior to this last-16 match, the contest between Croatia’s captain Modric and Spain’s skipper Busquets in the middle of the pitch was tipped to be key to the game. The midfielders had met plenty of times in the past, in countless Clasicos for Real Madrid and Barcelona, and are regarded as some of the finest to play the game.

In the packed central midfield area, however, it was 18-year-old Pedri who yet again caught the eye. This will be no surprise to those who saw his sparkling displays in the group stage and for Barcelona this season, but once more Pedri’s passing and dribbling were influential to his side’s creativity.

He may have been credited with Spain’s own goal but every other aspect of his game was sensational - and you had to remind yourself of his youth and inexperience in relation to Busquets, Modric and Matteo Kovacic. Along with Busquets, Pedri is arguably Spain’s first name on Enrique’s team-sheet at the moment - and he is set for the toughest test of his career if Spain face France in the quarter-finals. It would be Pedri’s first appearance against Paul Pogba and N’Golo Kante, who are unbeaten as a midfield pairing for France.