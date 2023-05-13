Crystal Palace vs AFC Bournemouth LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction
Follow all the action from Selhurst Park
Follow live coverage as Crystal Palace face AFC Bournemouth in the Premier League today.
Manchester City are reigning champions after beating Liverpool to the finish line in a neck-and-neck 2021/22 title race where a comeback win on the final day of the season against Aston Villa secured a fourth title in five years for Pep Guardiola's side.
Jurgen Klopp's Reds were on course for a quadruple last season but were forced to settle for just an FA Cup and Carabao Cup win and will return trying to win the title again just as they did in 2020.
It was a dramatic season for Chelsea a year ago with Roman Abramovich now replaced by Todd Boehly as owner in west London. He will want an instant return on his hefty investment at Stamford Bridge while Tottenham, back in the Champions League, will want to kick on once more too.
It's not all about the action at the top though with Fulham, Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest promoted to the top tier for 2021/22 and hoping to hold their own against the best English football has to offer and avoid the drop.
We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
Palace were struggling when Hodgson arrived as manager but are now on 43 points in the Premier League. Next up, they travel to Fulham. As for Bournemouth, they will be looking to recover from a poor showing, with the Cherries winning run away from home coming to an end. They host Manchester United in their upcoming match.
Eze scored twice to help Palace secure a comfortable victory over Bournemouth. Palace were dominating the game but could have gone down to 10 men. Andersen flicked his fist into the face of Lerma, but VAR decided it was not enough for a red card. The hosts continued to control the proceedings and broke the deadlock with a brilliant goal. Zaha twisted past two defenders after receiving the ball from Ayew, with the winger lashing a low cross into the box. Ayew was there and flicked it into the path of Eze, who powered his effort past Neto. Zaha then curled an effort just wide of the post before the break. Eze then scored a sublime second to put the result beyond any doubt. Countering from a Bournemouth corner, Olise switched the play from right to left to the former QPR man. Eze then cut inside towards the edge of the box before blasting his effort into the top corner. The Cherries were absent in the attack throughout the game, with none of their five shots on target.
FULL-TIME: CRYSTAL PALACE 2-0 BOURNEMOUTH
Eze has a free-kick just to the left of the book with just seconds remaining. He lashes a shot towards the goal after encouragement from the crowd, but it goes wide of the far post. That would have been a brilliant way to complete his hat-trick.
Brooks is now in the book after bundling over Ayew.
