Arsenal watched Tottenham claim back fourth place in the Premier League on Sunday and must now mount a response of their own when they face Crystal Palace on Monday night.

The big positive for the Gunners is that they have two games in hand over Spurs and are still level on points with their rivals, but Mikel Arteta knows his side cannot afford too many slip-ups in the race for a Champions League spot.

Crystal Palace themselves are aiming for a top-half finish this term, currently sitting 12th but able to climb to ninth if they take the points on home soil in this clash.

The Eagles’ improvement this season was reflected in the international exploits from several players with England during the recent break, with Tyrick Mitchell, Marc Guehi and Conor Gallagher all featuring for Gareth Southgate’s squad.

Here’s everything you need to know before the match.

When is the game?

The match kicks off at 8pm BST on Monday 4 April, 2022 at Selhurst Park.

Where can I watch it?

The fixture will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Ultra HD. Subscribers can stream the game via the Sky Go app. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription. We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

What is the team news?

Injuries to James McArthur and Nathan Ferguson hamper the options for Patrick Vieira, while Joel Ward is also a doubt and Wilf Zaha could be out too. Michael Olise should return to the squad but may not start.

Arsenal hope to have Bukayo Saka back after having tested positive for Covid on international duty. Goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale also pulled out of the England squad but is hoping to be free to play here - Bernd Leno will start if not. Takehiro Tomiyasu is also back after injury.

Predicted line-ups

CPA - Guaita, Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Gallagher, Kouyate, Schlupp, Ayew, Mateta, Edouard

ARS - Leno, Cedric, White, Gabriel, Tierney, Xhaka, Partey, Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli, Lacazette

Odds

Palace 16/5

Draw 27/11

Arsenal 17/16

Prediction

Palace to dent the Gunners’ top-four hopes somewhat, but Arteta’s team to do enough to take back the position for now. Palace 2-2 Arsenal.