Crystal Palace vs Arsenal LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more tonight
Follow all the action live from Selhurst Park
Follow all the action as Crystal Palace host Arsenal in the Premier League this evening.
Palace will provide a crucial test for the Gunners in the top-four race. Arsenal are currently in fifth, level on points with Tottenham, but still boast two games in hand meaning the final Champions League spot remains theirs to lose as we enter the latter stages of the season. Arsenal won four of their last five league games prior to the international break, with their only defeat coming against Liverpool. Bukayo Saka has been in terrific form but was forced to pull out of the England squad after contracting Covid. The winger has since returned to training and is still expected to start.
Patrick Vieira will be determined to lay waste to the plans of his former side, though, having already blown open the title race a couple of weeks ago. Palace held leaders Manchester City to a 0-0 draw before the break, allowing Liverpool to close the gap at the top, and the Eagles then followed that performance with an equally impressive 4-0 demolition of Everton in the FA Cup quarter-finals. Follow all the action live below:
Crystal Palace vs Arsenal
Martinelli out and Smith Rowe in then. Tavares also in for Tierney.
Crystal Palace vs Arsenal
And your Arsenal XI: Ramsdale; Cedric, White, Gabriel, Tavares; Partey, Xhaka; Saka, Odegaard, Smith Rowe, Lacazette.
Subs: Leno, Holding, Ogungbo, Swanson, Lokonga, Elneny, Martinelli, Flores, Nketiah.
Crystal Palace vs Arsenal
Here is your Crystal Palace team for this evening’s game then
Crystal Palace XI: Guaita; Clyne, Guehi, Andersen, Mitchell; Kouyate, Schlupp, Gallagher; Ayew, Mateta, Zaha.
Subs: Butland, Ward, Tomkins, Milivojevic, McArthur, Hughes, Eze, Edouard, Benteke.
Crystal Palace vs Arsenal
The two teams played out a 2-2 draw at the Emirates Stadium back in October. But now Vieira believes his Palace side are much improved.
Speaking about that match, he said: “I think the game we played over there, we played with personality and we tried to dictate the tempo of the game.
“Of course, we knew it would be tough and difficult. But what we can take from that was those crucial moments we have to manage well.
“We know from when we start today we’re in a different place but there are still some things we need to improve.”
Crystal Palace vs Arsenal
It’s worth mentioning that a victory for Arsenal tonight would all but end Manchester United’s hopes of a top four challenge.
Ralf Rangnick’s side will be six points behind Arsenal having also played a game more.
Crystal Palace vs Arsenal
Tonight is the second London derby of the weekend after Chelsea vs Brentford on Saturday afternoon.
That one will not be forgotten for a while as the visitors thumped Thomas Tuchel’s European champions 4-1 at Stamford Bridge.
Be interesting to see if we get similar drama tonight.
Crystal Palace vs Arsenal
Palace have not beaten Arsenal in any of the previous five meetings between the two sides.
The last time the Eagles secured a victory over the Gunners came back in April 2019 when they won 3-2 at the Emirates Stadium.
The goalscorers for both teams that day? Mesut Ozil, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Christian Benteke, Wilfried Zaha and James McArthur. Two of those have left now and only Zaha is expected to start tonight.
Crystal Palace vs Arsenal
Crystal Palace currently sit 12th in the Premier League table. But a victory tonight would see them shoot up to ninth - leapfrogging Southampton, Aston Villa and Leicester.
Many would suggest a top half finish is what Vieira’s side deserve for their performances this season.
Crystal Palace vs Arsenal
The Eagles have only lost one game in all competitions since the end of January, that coming against European champions Chelsea, which has seen Palace reach the FA Cup semi-final and see three players earn England caps this past international break.
They’ve also been draw specialists in the Premier League - no club has as more than Palace’s 13 in 2021/22, while at the other end of the scale, no side has fewer than Arsenal’s three draws this term.
Crystal Palace vs Arsenal
The line-ups have not yet been announced for tonight’s game so here is what we know about the two sides’ selection issues.
Injuries to James McArthur and Nathan Ferguson hamper the options for Patrick Vieira, while Joel Ward is also a doubt and Wilf Zaha could be out too. Michael Olise should return to the squad but may not start.
Arsenal hope to have Bukayo Saka back after having tested positive for Covid on international duty. Goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale also pulled out of the England squad but is hoping to be free to play here - Bernd Leno will start if not. Takehiro Tomiyasu is also back after injury.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies