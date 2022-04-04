Crystal Palace host Arsenal on Monday night and know a win would underline their improvement under Patrick Vieira this season by returning them to the top half.

The Eagles have only lost one game in all competitions since the end of January, that coming against European champions Chelsea, which has seen Palace reach the FA Cup semi-final and see three players earn England caps this past international break.

They’ve also been draw specialists in the Premier League - no club has as more than Palace’s 13 in 2021/22, while at the other end of the scale, no side has fewer than Arsenal’s three draws this term.

The Gunners fell out of the top four at the weekend as Tottenham thrashed Newcastle, but even a point is enough for Arsenal to return to fourth and a Champions League spot.

Here’s everything you need to know before the match.

When is the game?

The match kicks off at 8pm BST on Monday 4 April, 2022 at Selhurst Park.

Where can I watch it?

The fixture will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Ultra HD. Subscribers can stream the game via the Sky Go app.

What is the team news?

Injuries to James McArthur and Nathan Ferguson hamper the options for Patrick Vieira, while Joel Ward is also a doubt and Wilf Zaha could be out too. Michael Olise should return to the squad but may not start.

Arsenal hope to have Bukayo Saka back after having tested positive for Covid on international duty. Goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale also pulled out of the England squad but is hoping to be free to play here - Bernd Leno will start if not. Takehiro Tomiyasu is also back after injury.

Predicted line-ups

CPA - Guaita, Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Gallagher, Kouyate, Schlupp, Ayew, Mateta, Edouard

ARS - Leno, Cedric, White, Gabriel, Tierney, Xhaka, Partey, Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli, Lacazette

Odds

Palace 16/5

Draw 27/11

Arsenal 17/16

Prediction

Palace to dent the Gunners’ top-four hopes somewhat, but Arteta’s team to do enough to take back the position for now. Palace 2-2 Arsenal.