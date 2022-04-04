Arsenal will hope to embark on a new winning run now, having returned to winning ways against Aston Villa prior to the international break - and especially with rivals Tottenham having taken fourth place over the weekend.

The Gunners won five on the spin before defeat to Liverpool in mid-March, which really boosted their Champions League ambitions as others faltered and failed to find consistency.

Even a point will take Arsenal back into fourth on Monday night - but standing in their way are Crystal Palace, another of the Premier League’s in-form sides, who themselves can go ninth with victory.

Palace have lost just once in the last 10 in all competitions and, as well as improving in the league, are through to the FA Cup semi-finals under their new boss, former Arsenal midfielder Patrick Vieira.

Here’s everything you need to know before the match.

When is the game?

The match kicks off at 8pm BST on Monday 4 April, 2022 at Selhurst Park.

Where can I watch it?

The fixture will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Ultra HD. Subscribers can stream the game via the Sky Go app.

What is the team news?

Injuries to James McArthur and Nathan Ferguson hamper the options for Patrick Vieira, while Joel Ward is also a doubt and Wilf Zaha could be out too. Michael Olise should return to the squad but may not start.

Arsenal hope to have Bukayo Saka back after having tested positive for Covid on international duty. Goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale also pulled out of the England squad but is hoping to be free to play here - Bernd Leno will start if not. Takehiro Tomiyasu is also back after injury.

Predicted line-ups

CPA - Guaita, Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Gallagher, Kouyate, Schlupp, Ayew, Mateta, Edouard

ARS - Leno, Cedric, White, Gabriel, Tierney, Xhaka, Partey, Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli, Lacazette

Odds

Palace 16/5

Draw 27/11

Arsenal 17/16

Prediction

Palace to dent the Gunners’ top-four hopes somewhat, but Arteta’s team to do enough to take back the position for now. Palace 2-2 Arsenal.