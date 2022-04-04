Patrick Vieira will hope his current Crystal Palace side, who he has managed so impressively this season, can see off his former club from his midfield playing days, when the two meet at Selhurst Park on Monday night.

Three points for the Eagles would see them back into the top half, while the Gunners are aiming for a return to the top four. They’ll achieve that with a point or better, after Spurs leapfrogged them on goal difference on Sunday with a win over Newcastle.

Mikel Arteta’s side had won five in a row recently before defeat to Liverpool, but they bounced back with victory over Aston Villa before the international break.

A fast start now for either side after the resumption of club football would be a big boost to their remaining season objectives, and hint at further improvements to come in 2022/23.

Here’s everything you need to know before the match.

When is the game?

The match kicks off at 8pm BST on Monday 4 April, 2022 at Selhurst Park.

Where can I watch it?

The fixture will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Ultra HD. Subscribers can stream the game via the Sky Go app. If you're not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

What is the team news?

Injuries to James McArthur and Nathan Ferguson hamper the options for Patrick Vieira, while Joel Ward is also a doubt and Wilf Zaha could be out too. Michael Olise should return to the squad but may not start.

Arsenal hope to have Bukayo Saka back after having tested positive for Covid on international duty. Goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale also pulled out of the England squad but is hoping to be free to play here - Bernd Leno will start if not. Takehiro Tomiyasu is also back after injury.

Predicted line-ups

CPA - Guaita, Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Gallagher, Kouyate, Schlupp, Ayew, Mateta, Edouard

ARS - Leno, Cedric, White, Gabriel, Tierney, Xhaka, Partey, Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli, Lacazette

Odds

Palace 16/5

Draw 27/11

Arsenal 17/16

Prediction

Palace to dent the Gunners’ top-four hopes somewhat, but Arteta’s team to do enough to take back the position for now. Palace 2-2 Arsenal.