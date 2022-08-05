New-look Arsenal show exciting signs of progress with winning start at Crystal Palace

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A new season, a couple of new central characters, and a suggestion that this reality show may be on track for a sturdier but no less exciting ride this campaign. A Brazilian named Gabriel did indeed open Arsenal’s Premier League account and although it may have been Martinelli who was the match-winner after finishing off a smart set-piece routine, the front line led by Jesus sparkled in this early examination of Mikel Arteta’s side.

Another recent arrival - although signed three years apart - was just as key. William Saliba made his long awaited Premier League debut and the 21-year-old was solid in defence as Crystal Palace increased the pressure and Selhurst Park rose at the hope of an equaliser late on. This was the test that had been predicted but Arsenal did not follow the script. Instead, they held firm and Marc Guehi’s own goal, deflected past Vicente Guaita from Bukayo Saka’s cross, means the Gunners are already off to a better start than last season.

A Premier League opener under the lights invariably brought back memories of Arteta’s team wilting under Brentford’s imposing pressure this time last year, memories of which have perhaps unhelpfully resurfaced following the release of All or Nothing this week, but if Crystal Palace thought they could replicate the same physical approach they were met by a different proposition this time.

Just three players remained in Arsenal’s starting line-up that began what proved to be a season of boom and bust a year ago, but the way Arteta’s forwards combined and zipped the ball between them in the first half, and then showed resolve and grit with their backs against the wall, spoke of an even more significant transition they have undergone since losing their hold on fourth place back in May.

Jesus was at the centre of most of their encouraging play throughout. The striker is not an imposing presence but it was his speed of thought and dazzling touches with his back to goal that led to an efficient leading of the line, from a player who Pep Guardiola saw to utilise out wide last season. Behind him, Saliba took no risks and grew in confidence during his debut. Quick on the ground and strong in the tackle, he was excellent alongside Gabriel Magalhaes in defence.

Gabriel Martinelli celebrates the opener for Arsenal (Getty Images)

This was one of the harder tests for Saliba to be thrown into. Crystal Palace impressed under Patrick Vieira last campaign and although they have had a disrupted pre-season, their squad almost split in two due to key players being unable to join their tour of the far East, they eventually mustered enough of a fight to give Arsenal some nervy moments.

Arsenal, for all their positive play, could have been more incisive when space opened up late on, but their travelling fans will still crackle in excitement after their first-half display. Arteta’s side were thrilling on the ball. Palace dropped deep to prevent their opponents space and looked to be physical to deny them time, as well, but Arsenal were too quick and their touches in the front line were too clever. Vieira’s side were frustrated as Arsenal attackers wriggled and broke away like eels.

Selhurst Park hosted the Premier League opener (Getty Images)

For a moment it looked as if it would turn into a comfortable evening, but Arsenal will happily take the opening win, especially considering the task that had been presented to them. There was more than a hint of menace behind the decision to hand Arsenal the season opener for the second year running, following the defeat to Brentford on that balmy summer evening last August, which burst a bubble of optimism and sent the Gunners into a tailspin.

But Vieira had warned this Arsenal team was altogether different side and they were by far the more cohesive of the two teams in the opening exchanges. A razor sharp run from Jesus led to a chance for Martinelli that was put wide from the angle inside four minutes and their control in tight spaces led to an early smothering of Palace. For all of Arsenal’s smart interchanges, though, it would be a fairly simple but well constructed set-piece routine that brought the opener in the 19th minute. Saka’s deep cross to the back post picked out Zinchenko and his header back across goal found Martinelli to steer past Guaita.

Ramsdale saves from Eze (Getty Images)

Palace ambled and took their time to wake up. The new signing Cheick Doucoure brought a snap in midfield but Palace were unable to offer much more until they eventually roused near half time. They moved the ball quicker and Arsenal dropped deeper with the concession of cheap free-kicks inside their half. From one, and almost in a carbon copy of the opener, Joachim Andersen’s knockdown found Odsonne Edouard and required a smart stop from Aaron Ramsdale.

It was the first save the Arsenal goalkeeper had to make, even if he had almost created danger with lapses on the ball when in possession, but the England international was forced into action again as Wilfried Zaha slipped in Eberechi Eze. The returning Eze, back from a season lost to an Achilles injury, couldn’t find the far corner and instead Ramsdale saved with his legs. It would prove to be Palace’s best chance.

(Action Images via Reuters)

It had long turned into a match of resilience for Arsenal but they found a leader in Saliba, who stood up to the challenge. A perfectly timed tackle on Zaha in the penalty box was the highlight of a faultless defensive performance.

Arsenal had the platform, they just needed the clincher, and Saka provided it, albeit with the help of Guehi as Arteta’s side began to shed the scars of last season with an encouraging first step forward.