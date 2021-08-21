Crystal Palace face Brentford on Saturday in a meeting of two new Premier League managers.

Patrick Vieira took over at Selhurst Park this summer after spells with New York City FC and Nice in France, with this his first managerial job in the league he dominated with such distinction during his playing days with Arsenal.

Thomas Frank, meanwhile, has brought Brentford up from the Championship, having been in charge of the Bees since 2018.

He guided them to victory over Arsenal in their first match in the top flight last week, while Palace suffered defeat against Chelsea.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is the game?

The match kicks off at 3pm on Saturday, 21 August at Selhurst Park.

Where can I watch it?

This season we are back to 3pm games on Saturday not being broadcast on UK TV or streamed live online. Highlights will be shown on Match of the Day on BBC 1 from 10:30pm.

What is the team news?

Palace are without new signing Michael Olise, while Ebe Eze is a long-term injury absentee. Nathan Ferguson is also missing.

Brentford are without Josh Dasilva and Mathias Jensen still, but have no new concerns to start the season with.

Predicted line-ups

PAL - Guaita; Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; McArthur, Riedewald, Gallagher; Ayew, Benteke, Zaha

BRE - Raya; Jansson, Ajer, Pinnock; Canos, Onyeka, Norgaard, Janelt, Henry; Toney, Mbeumo

Odds

Palace 31/18

Draw 23/10

Brentford 2/1

Prediction

Patrick Vieira will want a response from his side after a fairly tame defeat last time out, and Brentford may struggle to match their opening weekend intensity. Home points this time. Palace 2-1 Brentford.