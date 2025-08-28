Crystal Palace secure league phase spot in Conference League with drab draw in Norway

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Crystal Palace secured their place in the league phase of the Conference League following a goalless draw against Fredrikstad.

Palace went to Norway with a slender 1-0 first-leg lead after Jean-Philippe Mateta scored the club’s first-ever goal on the European stage in last week’s clash at Selhurst Park.

The south Londoners were strong favourites to complete the job on Thursday, but had to grind out a draw on an artificial pitch which appeared to hinder their rhythm.

Nevertheless, the result extends Palace’s unbeaten run in all competitions to 13 – equalling the longest in the club’s history as a top-flight side – and secures last season’s FA Cup winners their debut appearance in a group stage of a major European competition.

Oliver Glasner’s side would have been keen to extend their one-goal advantage early on and put the tie to bed. But the Premier League outfit offered little going forward in a match of few opportunities.

Chris Richards should have settled any early nerves by converting Borna Sosa’s pinpoint corner with just nine minutes on the clock.

But Richards fluffed his lines from a matter of yards out by failing to get enough purchase on his header and his effort dropped tamely wide.

A half chance for Mateta followed but the Palace forward’s header was comfortably saved.

The home side might even have been ahead at the interval when Dean Henderson misjudged Daniel Eid’s long throw, but Stian Molde’s effort was poked clear by captain Marc Guehi.

As the hour mark arrived, Maxence Lacroix’s long-range strike – which fizzed high and wide – was the visitors’ sole effort of the second half so far.

With 20 minutes left, Richards had another sight of goal but his header from Sosa’s set-piece drifted wide.

Chris Richards came close to breaking the deadlock for Palace (John Walton/PA)

Glasner, celebrating his 51st birthday, could be seen on the touchline urging his players to get the goal which would effectively kill the tie.

However, it did not arrive and Palace instead spent the closing moments of the match, including six nervy minutes of stoppage-time, ensuring their opponents did not snatch a goal which would force extra-time.

But the Community Shield winners held firm – with Fredrikstad failing to register a single shot on target in the match – to put their disappointment of not being in the Europa League behind them by booking their spot in the Conference League.