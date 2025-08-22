Oliver Glasner angry at Crystal Palace transfer window ahead of Eberechi Eze exit

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Oliver Glasner has slated Crystal Palace’s transfer window with Eberechi Eze’s exit to Arsenal imminent and no quality replacement lined up.

Palace have been moving at a glacial pace when it comes to bringing players in this summer, having so far signed just Croatian defender Borna Sosa for £2m and goalkeeper Walter Benitez on a free transfer.

Eagles boss Glasner has been left frustrated by this and may feel like history is repeating itself, after blaming late transfer business in the summer of 2024 for the club’s slow start last season.

Things have been compounded by talisman Eze’s move to Arsenal, which came to light on Wednesday evening as the Gunners hijacked the 27-year-old’s move to north London rivals Tottenham at the 11th hour to bring him to his boyhood club following a knee injury to Kai Havertz.

But Glasner says the attacking midfielder’s departure can’t be used as an excuse and that Palace must look inwards for answers to the lack of Selhurst Park incomings.

“I can’t do anything,” fumed a helpless Glasner. “I can’t sign a player’s contract. We have to act. We need this. This is Crystal Palace’s future. It’s easy to add numbers, we need to add the right players.

“The profile has been defined for months, for months. Also it’s not surprising for everyone that Ebs left, because five days earlier we couldn’t have done anything if he leaves (due to his release clause).

“We knew that this chance is very high that this would happen, and honestly, I say it like it is, we missed the chance to replace him early enough. That’s completely our fault, and nobody else’s fault.”

open image in gallery Oliver Glasner (left) says Eberechi Eze (right) is unlikely to play for the club again ( PA )

Glasner’s comments could be seen as a dig at chairman Steve Parish and the Palace recruitment team and Parish gave his reflections on Eze’s exit after the team’s 1-0 win over Fredrikstad – thanks to Jean-Philippe Mateta’s 54th-minute header – in the first leg of their Conference League play-off.

Speaking to Channel 5, he said: “It is what it is. We’ve got to move past (it). He’s been fantastic for the club. We all love him for what he’s done and achieved, and we’re pleased that he can go on and fulfil the other ambitions that he’s got.

“The king is dead, long live the king. We have to move past it and we have to find other players to bring in that can support the rest of the team and Oliver.”

While Eze has cemented himself as a Crystal Palace legend, helping them secure a first major trophy in the club’s history when beating Manchester City in the FA Cup final back in May, the manner of his departure has left a slightly bitter taste in Glasner’s mouth.

open image in gallery Eze cemented himself as a Crystal Palace legend after winning the FA Cup in May ( The FA via Getty Images )

Eze was expected to play against Fredrikstad on Thursday evening but called Glasner that morning to say he was “feeling unwell” and had to pull out, much to the frustration of the boss, who confirmed that the England international has now likely played his last game for the club even though the Arsenal move is yet to be rubber-stamped.

“I’m responsible for Crystal Palace and I think he won’t play for us again,” stated Glasner. “So I have to prepare the team for Nottingham (Forest, in the Premier League on Sunday) and for the second leg against Fredrikstad, and I’m planning without Eberechi.”

Quizzed as to whether Eze was feeling physically or mentally unwell, the Palace boss merely replied: “You have to ask him. Maybe in a few days (you can ask).”

Glasner also shared that he has never faced a situation where a player in Eze’s situation had called to say they were unavailable.

“No,” Glasner confirmed. “And I don’t want it to happen anymore.”

Additional reporting from PA