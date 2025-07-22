Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Aggrieved Crystal Palace fans have taken their protests directly to Uefa’s doorstep, flying out to the governing body’s Switzerland headquarters to fight against their club’s demotion from the Europa League to the Conference League.

Palace had qualified for the Europa League through their stunning FA Cup victory over Man City, a historic first major trophy in the club’s history.

However, Uefa has ordered the Eagles to play in the third-tier European competition for breaching multi-club ownership rules. The club crucially missed a March 1 deadline to demonstrate that American co-owner John Textor, also a part-owner at Lyon, had no control or influence over more than one club in the same competition.

Uefa’s Club Financial Control Body (CFCB) decided Textor’s interest in both clubs meant only one could enter the Europa League, with Lyon’s higher league position of sixth edging out Palace, who finished the Premier League campaign in 12th. Nottingham Forest are expected to benefit from the Eagles’ demotion, replacing them in the Europa League following their seventh-place league finish.

After hundreds of supporters made their feelings clear in an initial protest outside Selhurst Park, The Independent understands that members of Palace ultras Holmesdale Fanatics - who organised the first march - today travelled to Uefa’s HQ in Nyon, Switzerland to combat the perceived injustice head-on.

open image in gallery Crystal Palace ultras at Uefa's headquarters this afternoon ( Holmesdale Fanatics )

It was revealed in a statement that they gained access to the building to hand deliver a letter addressed to Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin, which demanded a reversal of “this moral injustice” and Palace’s reinstatement into the Europa League.

The group also presented Uefa with a suitcase of fake money, which represented “the contradictions between their supposed ‘fundamental values’ of integrity and fairness, and the reality of their business methods and general conduct”.

Uefa declined to comment when approached by The Independent.

Following the protest in Nyon, they travelled to the Lausanne headquarters of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to reiterate their desire to have the ruling overturned.

This came less than two hours before CAS confirmed that Palace had lodged an appeal against Uefa, Forest and Lyon regarding the alleged breach of multi-club ownership regulations.

The appeal procedure will be expedited with a decision expected on or before August 11.