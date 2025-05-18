Crystal Palace duo Marc Guehi and Adam Wharton miss FA Cup afterparty after being hospitalised
Guehi and Wharton were integral to Palace’s FA Cup triumph against Man City
Marc Guehi and Adam Wharton were absent for Crystal Palace’s FA Cup celebrations after being taken to hospital.
Palace captain Guehi was substituted in the second half of his side’s fairytale 1-0 victory over Manchester City after taking a blow to the eye, which left him seeing stars.
The 24-year-old still managed to lead his team up the famous Wembley steps and lift the club’s first ever major trophy, doing so alongside Palace stalwart Joel Ward, the only remnant of the team that earned Premier League promotion 12 years ago.
However, Guehi was then taken to hospital in an ambulance after he complained about a loss of sight, with there initial fears that he may have suffered a fractured eye socket.
Guehi avoided a fracture but sustained severe bruising, putting him in doubt for Palace’s final two games of the season. He was discharged from hospital at midnight, meaning he missed Palace’s celebration party at Boxpark Wembley.
Palace midfielder Wharton also revealed his own hospital trip after being sent for a concussion assessment following the final.
A late Kevin De Bruyne shot hit the back of the 21-year-old’s head, sparking concerns that he may have also suffered a head injury.
Wharton took to Instagram late on Saturday night to post a photo of himself in a hospital robe.
Having similarly missed the team party, he made a joke hinting that he had no memory of the win, writing: “Apparently we won the FA Cup.”
Palace defied the odds to emerge victorious against serial tournament winners Man City, with Ebereche Eze’s first-half goal leading Oliver Glasner’s side to a historic first title.
