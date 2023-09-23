Crystal Palace vs Fulham LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more
Follow all the action from Selhurst Park
The 2023/24 Premier League season is under way and you can follow every game and every goal right here with The Independent.
This year sees Manchester City try to defend their crown and claim a historic fourth title in succession. Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering City, who also won the Champions League and FA Cup last season, will have to see off Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and the rest to claim an unprecedented sixth league title in seven years.
Meanwhile Luton Town are making their first appearance in the Premier League, having risen from non-league in an incredible decade of progress. They followed Championship winners Burnley and second-placed Sheffield United in earning promotion to the top flight.
Follow the latest action from the Premier League below.
Crystal Palace vs Fulham
FULHAM SUBS: Marek Rodak, Calvin Bassey, Harry Wilson, Tom Cairney, Fode Ballo-Toure, Rodrigo Muniz, Alex Iwobi, Carlos Vinicius, Tyrese Francois.
Crystal Palace vs Fulham
FULHAM (4-3-3): Bernd Leno; Timothy Castagne, Issa Diop, Tim Ream, Antonee Robinson; Harrison Reed, Joao Palhinha, Andreas Pereira; Bobby De Cordova-Reid, Raul Jimenez, Willian.
Crystal Palace vs Fulham
CRYSTAL PALACE SUBS: Dean Henderson, Remi Matthews, Rob Holding, Jean-Philippe Mateta, Nathaniel Clyne, Malcolm Ebiowei, Chris Richards, Jairo Riedewald, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi.
Crystal Palace vs Fulham
CRYSTAL PALACE (4-2-3-1): Sam Johnstone; Joel Ward, Joachim Andersen, Marc Guehi, Tyrick Mitchell; Cheick Doucoure, Will Hughes; Jordan Ayew, Eberechi Eze, Jeffrey Schlupp; Odsonne Edouard.
Crystal Palace vs Fulham
Fulham have an identical record to their London rivals and are only behind Roy Hodgson’s side on goal difference. The Cottagers also started their campaign with a win after beating Everton before going on a three-game winless run. An enthralling 2-2 draw with Arsenal came between two heavy defeats, with Marco Silva overseeing a 3-0 loss to Brentford and a 5-1 defeat to Manchester City. However, confidence will be back after a victory in their last match. Carlos Vinicius netted his fourth goal in six games in a 1-0 triumph over Luton Town, netting the winner just three minutes after coming off the bench.
Crystal Palace vs Fulham
Palace lost just one of their opening four Premier League fixtures before falling to defeat against Aston Villa in their previous outing. The Eagles have seven points on the board after securing wins over early struggles Sheffield United and Wolves and a draw versus Brentford, with their only beating coming at the hands of Arsenal. The hosts came close to extending their unbeaten run to four matches at Villa Park and were leading until 87th-minute when Jhon Duran scored the equaliser. Douglas Luiz and Leon Bailey then netted in stoppage time to complete the comeback for Unai Emery’s men. Palace will want to return to winning ways, but they have failed to beat Fulham in their last three encounters (drawing two and losing one).
Crystal Palace vs Fulham
Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Premier League clash between Crystal Palace and Fulham at Selhurst Park.
Crystal Palace vs Fulham
Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies