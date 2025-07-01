Crystal Palace downplay John Textor’s involvement in bid to save Europa League place

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Crystal Palace have told Uefa that John Textor had no role in the hiring of manager Oliver Glasner, with the club attempting to downplay the American’s involvement as they bid to keep their place in next season’s Europa League.

The club have provided evidence aimed at proving that the American played no part in the process of hiring Glasner, reports the Times, with said evidence reportedly including “submitting communication between Dougie Freedman, then the sporting director, and [co-owner] Steve Parish”.

It is said that subsequent correspondence between Glasner, Freedman and Parish was also included.

Textor’s stake in Palace is central to the issue of whether the club will be allowed into the Europa League as he also owns 77 per cent of French side Lyon, with Palace needing to convince Uefa that Textor does not have “decisive influence” on the club.

Textor recently sold his 42.9 per cent stake in the club to try and aid Palace’s case and also stepped down as a president and board member of Lyon, though both of these moves came after the 1 March deadline that teams are required to meet in order to be compliant with Uefa’s multi-club rules.

But with Lyon having been relegated to Ligue 2 pending an appeal, Uefa have delayed a decision on Palace’s case until Lyon’s appeal is heard.

Palace originally earned a place in the Europa League via their win in the FA Cup final against Manchester City, though their spot in the competition is hanging in the balance as they wait for Uefa’s verdict.

If Lyon were to win said appeal, it could mean that Palace are demoted to the Europa Conference League, with Nottingham Forest taking their place in the Europa League.

The French club were originally relegated due to unresolved financial difficulties, with the hearing for their appeal said to be taking place on Friday, 4 July.