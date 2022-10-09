Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV
Liveupdated1665320890

Crystal Palace vs Leeds United LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Selhurst Park as Leeds and Crystal Palace both try to end recent winless slumps

Sports Staff
Sunday 09 October 2022 14:08
Comments
<p>Fans arrive at Selhurst Park</p>

Fans arrive at Selhurst Park

(Action Images via Reuters)

Follow live coverage as Crystal Palace face Leeds United in the Premier League today.

Palace come into the game 17th in the table while Leeds are 13th with three more points on the board than their hosts, but both sides are looking to end a slump of four league games without a win.

Crystal Palace XI: Guaita; Ward(C), Andersen, Guéhi, Schlupp; Olise, Doucouré, Eze; Ayew, Édouard, Zaha.

Leeds XI: Meslier; Kristensen, Koch, Cooper(C), Struijk; Adams, Roca; Aaronson, Rodrigo, Harrison; Bamford.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

1665320878

Crystal Palace vs Leeds United

Palace are struggling to get out of their own half due to Leeds' high press and it's Koch that wins it back this time. He goes for the big switch out to Harrison, but Ayew gets in the way of this one.

9 October 2022 14:07
1665320834

Crystal Palace vs Leeds United

9 October 2022 14:07
1665320769

Crystal Palace vs Leeds United

There's a nervy moment at the back for Palace as Guehi blasts a backpass at Guaita and he has to scramble it away before Aaronson reaches him. He gifts it to Harrison, who tries to tee up Bamford, but Andersen steps in with a vital interception.

9 October 2022 14:06
1665320615

Crystal Palace vs Leeds United

It's a loose header from Eze which gifts the ball to Adams and he lifts it over the top for Bamford. He cushions it down for Harrison, but it's just behind him and he can't bring it under control.

9 October 2022 14:03
1665320484

Crystal Palace vs Leeds United

9 October 2022 14:01
1665320480

Crystal Palace vs Leeds United

Olise gets the game underway for Palace!

9 October 2022 14:01
1665320470

Crystal Palace vs Leeds United

9 October 2022 14:01
1665320301

Crystal Palace vs Leeds United

The teams are out on the pitch now, with kick-off just moments away!

9 October 2022 13:58
1665320220

Crystal Palace vs Leeds United

9 October 2022 13:57
1665320141

Crystal Palace vs Leeds United

9 October 2022 13:55

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in