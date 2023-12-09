Crystal Palace v Liverpool LIVE: Latest Premier League updates

Crystal Palace v Liverpool LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups as Alisson starts on injury return
Crystal Palace host Liverpool in Saturday’s early Premier League kick off with manager Roy Hodgson under growing pressure to turn around the Eagles floundering form.
Palace were booed off the pitch during their 2-0 midweek defeat to Bournemouth at Selhurst Park in what was a fourth successive league game without a win. Supporters were further incensed after Hodgson suggested they had been “spoilt” by the club’s long spell in the top-flight.
Liverpool, meanwhile, overcame a stubborn Sheffield United to record a 2-0 victory of their own thanks to goals from Virgil van Dijk and Dominik Szoboszlai. Jurgen Klopp’s side are two points behind Arsenal in the table and will jump ahead of the Gunners into top spot should they emerge victorious in London.
Michael Olise back on the bench for Palace
Key man Michael Olise is fit enough for the bench for Crystal Palace today, as he returns from injury. USA international Chris Richards continues in his new position in defensive midfield, having been unable to displace either of impressive duo Joachim Andersen or Marc Guehi in his more natural role of centre-back.
Jeffrey Schlupp is back in the side and will likely form a three along with Will Hughes and Jordan Ayew behind frontman Odsonne Edouard.
Crystal Palace XI: Johnstone; Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Clyne; Richards, Lerma; Schlupp, Hughes, Ayew; Edouard.
Alisson returns for Liverpool
Alisson suffered an injury against Manchester City last month and was expected to still be sidelined today but he has recovered to replace Caoimhin Kelleher between the posts.
Kostas Tsimikas is back in at left back, while Endo, Szoboszlai and Gravenberch are the midfield trio behind Salah, Nunez and Diaz up top
Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Endo, Szoboszlai, Gravenberch; Salah, Nunez, Diaz
Crystal Palace vs Liverpool team news
Here’s today’s team news - surely the biggest revelation being the return of Alisson between the sticks for Liverpool ahead of schedule
Jurgen Klopp calls Amazon Prime presenter ‘ignorant’ for joke after Liverpool’s win at Sheffield United
Jurgen Klopp accused Amazon Prime Video presenter Marcus Buckland of being “ignorant” after he made a joke about Liverpool’s next game being on Saturday lunchtime.
Klopp saw his side win 2-0 at bottom club Sheffield United thanks to goals from Virgil van Dijk and Dominik Szoboszlai at Bramall Lane.
They return to action in less than 72 hours against Crystal Palace for a 12.30pm kick-off, which is one of the German’s biggest bugbears when his side have played on the prior Wednesday night.
In a pitchside interview after the game Buckland joked that the Palace game was being played in Klopp’s “favourite kick-off time” but the Liverpool boss did not take it well.
Klopp clashed with Marcus Buckland after the Reds beat Sheffield United 2-0
Virgil van Dijk the difference-maker as Liverpool rediscover impact of winning away
Liverpool edged out Sheffield United 2-0 at Bramall Lane, the relatively low scoreline perhaps reflecting the lack of quality on show rather more than the gulf in possession and intent between the teams.
New home boss Chris Wilder, returning for the first game of his second spell at the club, was welcomed with applause and pre-match chants of, “he’s one of our own”. He might hope to rapidly turn matters around and put the Blades into unchartered territory for this season, but his first game back was all too familiar in most regards.
For the victorious Reds, Virgil van Dijk and Dominik Szoboszlai earning them the points, having seen Arsenal snatch a late win at Luton to open up a five-point lead at the top of the league one night prior, they’ll know the past few weeks have only reinforced how much impact away form will have on the title fight this season.
Read Karl Matchett’s assessment of Liverpool’s battling midweek win over Sheffield United:
Alisson set to return
Some good news for Liverpool fans! It appears that Alisson may be returning to action today - much earlier than expected after suffering an injury against Man City.
Could he even be starting against Palace? A statement released by Liverpool just now suggests so.
“Alisson Becker returns to Liverpool’s matchday squad for today’s encounter with Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park,” read the statement. “The goalkeeper comes back into contention after missing the Reds’ last three matches due to an injury sustained at Manchester City on November 25.
“Full team news will be released at 11.30am GMT.”
Early team news
So, what are we expecting team news-wise from both sides? Teams should be announced in about 15 minutes’ time remember.
Crystal Palace are likely to be without Tyrick Mitchell after the full-back suffered a hip injury in the Bournemouth defeat. Eberechi Eze is also expected to remain absent as he battles an ankle problem, while it is feared that Cheick Doucoure could miss the remainder of the campaign.
Jurgen Klopp endured a major blow in last weekend’s defeat to Fulham as Joel Matip suffered a serious knee injury. The Liverpool manager confirmed on Wednesday that Matip would miss the rest of the season after rupturing his ACL. Alexis Mac Allister is also a doubt after suffering a bad cut against Sheffield United. Diogo Jota remains sidelined.
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage on the channel from 11am GMT. Subscribers can stream the action via discovery+.
Crystal Palace vs Liverpool
Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of Crystal Palace vs Liverpool from the Premier League.
Jurgen Klopp’s Reds will look to keep their title tilt on track by taking care of business against a Palace side who are starting to slip down the table, with the pressure growing on boss Roy Hodgson.
Stick with us for full live coverage.
