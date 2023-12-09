Crystal Palace v Liverpool LIVE: Latest Premier League updates

✕ Close Hodgson an outstanding person - Klopp

Crystal Palace host Liverpool in Saturday’s early Premier League kick off with manager Roy Hodgson under growing pressure to turn around the Eagles floundering form.

Palace were booed off the pitch during their 2-0 midweek defeat to Bournemouth at Selhurst Park in what was a fourth successive league game without a win. Supporters were further incensed after Hodgson suggested they had been “spoilt” by the club’s long spell in the top-flight.

Liverpool, meanwhile, overcame a stubborn Sheffield United to record a 2-0 victory of their own thanks to goals from Virgil van Dijk and Dominik Szoboszlai. Jurgen Klopp’s side are two points behind Arsenal in the table and will jump ahead of the Gunners into top spot should they emerge victorious in London.

