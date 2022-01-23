Crystal Palace’s newly rejuvenated squad have adapted to Patrick Vieira’s ideas quicker than many people thought they would.

The departure of Roy Hodgson promised more free-flowing football but risked relegation from the Premier League.

So far, Vieira has tipped the scales in his favour but just one league win in five games will leave him desperately craving a victory to move further away from the drop zone - they currently sit 11 points clear of 18th place Norwich.

Palace face an incredibly difficult task of welcoming Liverpool to Selhurst Park this weekend - just over 12 months on from being trounced 7-0 by Jurgen Klopp’s men.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the fixture tonight.

When is Crystal Palace vs Liverpool?

The match will kick off at 8pm GMT on Sunday 23 January at Selhurst Park.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage starting from 1pm. Sky Sports customers can also stream the fixture via the Sky Go app.

Team News

Crystal Palace will be without Jordan Ayew, Cheikhou Kouyate and Wilfried Zaha as they are away at the Africa Cup of Nations. James McArthur is also expected to still be missing through injury, along with James Tomkins.

Liverpool will be missing talismanic duo Mane and Salah as they are at the Africa Cup of Nations. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain limped off in the win over Brentford but should be back for Sunday’s clash. But Divock Origi, Nathaniel Phillips and Harvey Elliot are all set to miss out.

Predicted line-ups

Crystal Palace: Butland; Mitchell, Guehi, Andersen, Ward; Schlupp, Hughes, Gallagher; Eze, Edouard, Olisie.

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Jones; Jota, Firmino, Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Odds

Crystal Palace - 5/1

Draw - 16/5

Liverpool - 4/7

Prediction

Liverpool are reminded of ‘Crystanbul’ every time they travel to Selhurst Park - the scene of their diminishing title hopes in 2014. They looked to be missing Salah and Mane a great deal in the first leg of their Carabao Cup clash against Arsenal, but improved a little in the victory over Brentford. But Palace need a result after just one win in five and might be catching Klopp’s side at the right time. 2-2.