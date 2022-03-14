Selhurst Park gears up for the visit of Manchester City tonight (Manchester City FC via Getty Ima)

Manchester City are looking to reopen their six-point gap at the top of the Premier League table as they travel to Selhurst Park to face Crystal Palace.

The pressure is back on Pep Guardiola’s men after Liverpool defeated Brighton on Saturday to move within three points of the league leaders. With the Reds playing Arsenal on Wednesday there is a chance that City could be overtaken at the top if they lose tonight. They come into the game in decent form though responding after a 3-2 loss to Tottenham with Premier League victories over Everton and Manchester United. City are unbeaten in four games across all competitions and Guardiola will want to keep that run going.

However, Crystal Palace will be tough opponents. They are unbeaten in four games and have won two of their last three league matches. Palace are also something of a bogey team for Manchester City having earned two victories in their last seven meetings - including a 2-0 triumph at the Etihad earlier this season.

