Manchester City are looking to reopen their six-point gap at the top of the Premier League table as they travel to Selhurst Park to face Crystal Palace.
The pressure is back on Pep Guardiola’s men after Liverpool defeated Brighton on Saturday to move within three points of the league leaders. With the Reds playing Arsenal on Wednesday there is a chance that City could be overtaken at the top if they lose tonight. They come into the game in decent form though responding after a 3-2 loss to Tottenham with Premier League victories over Everton and Manchester United. City are unbeaten in four games across all competitions and Guardiola will want to keep that run going.
However, Crystal Palace will be tough opponents. They are unbeaten in four games and have won two of their last three league matches. Palace are also something of a bogey team for Manchester City having earned two victories in their last seven meetings - including a 2-0 triumph at the Etihad earlier this season.
Confirmed line-ups
Crystal Palace: Guaita, Clyne, Andersen, Guehi (C), Mitchell, Kouyate, Schlupp, Gallagher, Olise, Mateta, Zaha. Subs: Butland, Matthews, Ward, Tomkins, Riedewald, Ayew, Eze, Benteke, Edouard.
Manchester City: Ederson, Walker, Stones, Laporte, Cancelo, Rodrigo, De Bruyne (C), Bernardo, Mahrez, Foden, Grealish. Subs: Steffen, Carson, Ake, Sterling, Gundogan, Jesus, Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Mbete.
Vieira wants Olise to stay and develop
Patrick Vieira has issued a hands-off warning to potential suitors of Crystal Palace youngster Michael Olise ahead of tonight’s visit of Manchester City.
The £8m signing has flourished in his first campaign in the Premier League, scoring four times and creating five goals in all competitions.
Olise spent time at Chelsea and Manchester City as a teenager before Reading took a chance on the attacker, and he won Championship Young Player of the Year with the Royals last season.
It helped secure a summer switch to Selhurst Park and his form in south London has earned plenty of admirers, but his manager says the 20-year-old is happy where he is.
“No, all I can tell you is Michael is a Palace player and we love him,” Vieira said when asked if Olise’s contract included a release clause.
“He is happy being with us and enjoying his football. Hopefully he will be with us for a long, long period of time.”
Olise took time to settle at his new club, with a back injury forcing him to wait until September for his debut.
An impressive cameo display at the Etihad in October was a sign of things to come from the playmaker, who has been a regular since the turn of the year.
Guardiola: I’m not motivated by treble
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola insists he is not motivated by the prospect of winning a treble.
City are chasing silverware on three fronts this term but, despite winning eight of them in his six years at the club, Guardiola says it is not the trophies that drive him on.
“It doesn’t motivate me, absolutely zero, lower than zero,” said Guardiola on Friday, whose side lead the Premier League and are through to the last eight of both the Champions League and FA Cup.
“These are fairy tales. The reality is tough. Sport at a high level is so difficult.”
Guardiola is instead focusing on winning individual games and the next of them is tonight’s league trip to Crystal Palace.
With second-placed Liverpool, who trail by six points, having a game in hand and visiting the Etihad Stadium next month, the title race is tight.
Guardiola feels there is little margin for error in any game remaining this term and will treat them all as cup finals.
“Selhurst Park is always a difficult place to go,” the Spaniard said. “It is a final for us and we know it. Hopefully we can prepare well to arrive on Monday in good shape to face the opponent.
“Always in my mind when we start to play the last 10 games of the Premier League every game is a final. When you have to play 55 games it is not a final but when you have 10 games left it is a final.”
Palace beat City 2-0 when they met in Manchester in October and Guardiola anticipates another tricky encounter.
He said: “The team we faced was really good and seeing the run Crystal Palace are having right now - just one loss in the last eight games in all competitions, the physicality they have, the organisation, the quality up front, especially with (Wilfried) Zaha and when they defend deep it’s so difficult to break down, good counter-attack - they are always difficult for us.”
Predicted line-ups
How will the two sides line up tonight? Here are two possible XIs:
Crystal Palace: Guaita; Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Kouyate, Schlupp, Gallagher; Olise, Mateta, Zaha
Manchester City: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Laporte, Zinchenko; Rodri, Bernardo, De Bruyne; Grealish, Foden, Mahrez
Team news
Joao Cancelo is a doubt for Manchester City after missing their midweek draw with Sporting Lisbon due to illness. Ruben Dias remains out while Nathan Ake is also an injury doubt.
Crystal Palace are likely to be without Joel Ward and James MacArthur but Patrick Vieira could name an unchanged team from last weekend’s win over Wolves.
Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of Crystal Palace versus Manchester City. The result of tonight’s Premier League clash could have big implications at the top of the table as City look to move six-points clear of second-placed Liverpool. The Reds trail the league leaders by just three points and with a game against Arsenal coming up on Wednesday they could catch Pep Guardiola’s men if they were to lose to Palace this evening.
Manchester City head into the match in good form though after sweeping aside rivals Manchester United 4-1 in their most recent league game. Kevin De Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez both scored twice for City as they bullied United around the pitch at the Etihad Stadium.
However, Crystal Palace are no pushovers. They defeated Man City 2-0 away from home earlier in the season - after goals from Conor Gallagher and Wilfried Zaha – and are unbeaten in their last four games across all competitions. Zaha scored a penalty for Palace in their previous match against Wolves, securing three points after Jean-Philippe Mateta had sent the Eagles in front in the first half.
Can Palace repeat their performance from the Etihad and shock Man City again or will Pep Guardiola’s men pick up the points they need to stay ahead of Liverpool in the Premier League table?
