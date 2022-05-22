The end of the Premier League season will mark significant personnel changes for both Crystal Palace and Manchester United, as they meet at Selhurst Park on Sunday evening.

Patrick Vieira will lose key midfielder Conor Gallagher after this week as his loan spell comes to an end, following a great season which saw him break into the England set-up, but there remains plenty of cause for excitement for the Eagles heading into next year.

Man United will be starting yet another rebuild though, with Erik ten Hag replacing interim boss Ralf Rangnick after this fixture and ready to overhaul a squad which has failed badly this season.

Victory here could see Palace finish in the top half if results elsewhere go their way; United will finish sixth with a win and perhaps drop to seventh otherwise, depending on West Ham’s result.

Here’s everything you need to know before the game.

When is Crystal Palace vs Manchester United?

All matches on the final day of the Premier League season kick off at 4pm BST on Sunday 22 May.

Where can I watch it?

This is not one of the fixtures selected for live broadcast on UK TV. Highlights will be shown on Match of the Day on BBC One at 10:30pm.

What is the team news?

Michael Olise and Nathan Ferguson are still out for the hosts, while James Tomkins and James McArthur are doubts through injury. This is the last match of Conor Gallagher’s loan spell.

Man United are missing Phil Jones and Jadon Sancho after midweek issues in training. Marcus Rashford could return after illness, but Paul Pogba is a doubt on the final game before his contract expires. Luke Shaw may also miss out after becoming a father on Friday.

Predicted line-ups

CPA - Butland, Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Milivojevic, Gallagher, Schlupp, Ayew, Mateta, Zaha

MUN - De Gea, Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Telles, Matic, Fred, Fernandes, Elanga, Rashford, Ronaldo

Odds

Palace 21/10

Draw 11/4

United 11/8

Prediction

Palace to end the season on a positive note, while United simply cannot wait for it all to be over. A dismal all-round campaign and a lot of work - and also possibility for optimism - must lie ahead. Palace 2-1 Man United.