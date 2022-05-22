Ralf Rangnick takes charge of his final fixture as Manchester United interim coach, with the Red Devils still needing a result to end a disappointing season in sixth.

A draw will be enough as long as West Ham don’t beat Brighton, but anything less than a win will see United seventh - and into the Europa Conference League - if the Hammers are victorious.

In United’s way stand Crystal Palace, who themselves can still finish anywhere from 10th down to 14th depending on how this and other results go on the final day of the Premier League season.

Patrick Vieira was involved in a midweek altercation with an Everton fan who invaded the pitch at Goodison Park, but the Eagles have enjoyed a largely excellent first campaign under the former Arsenal midfielder’s guidance.

Here’s everything you need to know before the game.

When is Crystal Palace vs Manchester United?

All matches on the final day of the Premier League season kick off at 4pm BST on Sunday 22 May.

Where can I watch it?

This is not one of the fixtures selected for live broadcast on UK TV. Highlights will be shown on Match of the Day on BBC One at 10:30pm.

What is the team news?

Michael Olise and Nathan Ferguson are still out for the hosts, while James Tomkins and James McArthur are doubts through injury. This is the last match of Conor Gallagher’s loan spell.

Man United are missing Phil Jones and Jadon Sancho after midweek issues in training. Marcus Rashford could return after illness, but Paul Pogba is a doubt on the final game before his contract expires. Luke Shaw may also miss out after becoming a father on Friday.

Predicted line-ups

CPA - Butland, Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Milivojevic, Gallagher, Schlupp, Ayew, Mateta, Zaha

MUN - De Gea, Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Telles, Matic, Fred, Fernandes, Elanga, Rashford, Ronaldo

Odds

Palace 21/10

Draw 11/4

United 11/8

Prediction

Palace to end the season on a positive note, while United simply cannot wait for it all to be over. A dismal all-round campaign and a lot of work - and also possibility for optimism - must lie ahead. Palace 2-1 Man United.