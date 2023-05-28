Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction
Follow all the action from Selhurst Park
Follow live coverage as Crystal Palace face Nottingham Forest in the Premier League today.
We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
That's all from today's match at Selhurst Park, and from this season in the Premier League!
Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest
In the end today could have meant more after both sides experienced periods of anxiety over their Premier League status this year. They will be pleased to have got to the final day with safety confirmed. There will also be uncertainty for both over the summer, with it being no secret that Forest's squad will likely be pruned to some extent, and Palace's managerial position remains unresolved now that Hodgson has seen out his short-term deal.
Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest
The match ends 1-1 between Palace and Forest as the pair both end the season on a decent note at Selhurst Park. The hosts dominated for much of the game, and would have led but for an unfortunate block by Ayew denied Eze. Awoniyi opened the scoring against the run of play courtesy of a lovely assist by Gibbs-White before smart work by Johnstone just after kept it at 1-0. The second-half was quieter, but Palace found a spark through Olise, who fed Hughes superbly for the equaliser. Eze came close again in stoppage-time, but Hennessey was equal to his volley to keep the score even.
Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest
FULL-TIME: CRYSTAL PALACE 1-1 NOTTINGHAM FOREST
Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest
Eze sends the ball in, but can't find a Palace head, and the ref blows his whistle.
Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest
Palace pushing for the winner and Ayew has won a free kick in the dying moments of thiss game...
