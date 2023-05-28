Jump to content

Liveupdated1685297224

Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from Selhurst Park

Sports Staff
Sunday 28 May 2023 19:07
Comments
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Crystal Palace face Nottingham Forest in the Premier League today.

Manchester City are reigning champions after beating Liverpool to the finish line in a neck-and-neck 2021/22 title race where a comeback win on the final day of the season against Aston Villa secured a fourth title in five years for Pep Guardiola's side.

Jurgen Klopp's Reds were on course for a quadruple last season but were forced to settle for just an FA Cup and Carabao Cup win and will return trying to win the title again just as they did in 2020.

It was a dramatic season for Chelsea a year ago with Roman Abramovich now replaced by Todd Boehly as owner in west London. He will want an instant return on his hefty investment at Stamford Bridge while Tottenham, back in the Champions League, will want to kick on once more too.

It's not all about the action at the top though with Fulham, Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest promoted to the top tier for 2021/22 and hoping to hold their own against the best English football has to offer and avoid the drop.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

1685297215

Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest

28 May 2023 19:06
1685296980

Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest

28 May 2023 19:03
1685296093

Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest

28 May 2023 18:48
1685295815

Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest

28 May 2023 18:43
1685295242

Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest

That's all from today's match at Selhurst Park, and from this season in the Premier League!

28 May 2023 18:34
1685295169

Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest

In the end today could have meant more after both sides experienced periods of anxiety over their Premier League status this year. They will be pleased to have got to the final day with safety confirmed. There will also be uncertainty for both over the summer, with it being no secret that Forest's squad will likely be pruned to some extent, and Palace's managerial position remains unresolved now that Hodgson has seen out his short-term deal.

28 May 2023 18:32
1685294925

Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest

The match ends 1-1 between Palace and Forest as the pair both end the season on a decent note at Selhurst Park. The hosts dominated for much of the game, and would have led but for an unfortunate block by Ayew denied Eze. Awoniyi opened the scoring against the run of play courtesy of a lovely assist by Gibbs-White before smart work by Johnstone just after kept it at 1-0. The second-half was quieter, but Palace found a spark through Olise, who fed Hughes superbly for the equaliser. Eze came close again in stoppage-time, but Hennessey was equal to his volley to keep the score even.

28 May 2023 18:28
1685294599

Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest

FULL-TIME: CRYSTAL PALACE 1-1 NOTTINGHAM FOREST

28 May 2023 18:23
1685294568

Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest

Eze sends the ball in, but can't find a Palace head, and the ref blows his whistle.

28 May 2023 18:22
1685294529

Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest

Palace pushing for the winner and Ayew has won a free kick in the dying moments of thiss game...

28 May 2023 18:22

