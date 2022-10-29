Crystal Palace vs Southampton LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from Selhurst Park
Follow live coverage as Crystal Palace face Southampton in the Premier League today.
Patrick Vieira made just one change from the Crystal Palace side that faced Everton, with Jeffrey Schlupp coming in for Jordan Ayew as they hosted Southampton.
Nathaniel Clyne was available for the first time since he was stretchered off against Chelsea on October 1, and started on the bench.
Arsenal loanee Ainsley Maitland-Niles was back in the squad for Ralph Hasenhuttl’s Saints after sitting out last weekend’s draw with his parent club.
Hasenhuttl also made one change, with Che Adams back in the starting line-up and Adam Armstrong starting from the bench.
We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
Armstrong gets the game underway for Southampton!
The teams are out on the pitch now, with kick-off just moments away!
Southampton have lost just three of their 13 Premier League visits to Palace (W6 D4), although they are winless in their last two at Selhurst Park (D1 L1).
There's just one change by Ralph Hasenhuttl as well from the draw with Arsenal last Sunday. Adams comes back into the team in place of Adam Armstrong, who starts on the bench. Maitland-Niles is also available again among the substitutes, after being ineligible to face his parent club last time out.
Patrick Vieira makes just one change to the side that lost to Everton last weekend. Schlupp is brought in for Ayew, who drops to the bench.
