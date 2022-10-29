(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Crystal Palace face Southampton in the Premier League today.

Patrick Vieira made just one change from the Crystal Palace side that faced Everton, with Jeffrey Schlupp coming in for Jordan Ayew as they hosted Southampton.

Nathaniel Clyne was available for the first time since he was stretchered off against Chelsea on October 1, and started on the bench.

Arsenal loanee Ainsley Maitland-Niles was back in the squad for Ralph Hasenhuttl’s Saints after sitting out last weekend’s draw with his parent club.

Hasenhuttl also made one change, with Che Adams back in the starting line-up and Adam Armstrong starting from the bench.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below: