Dan Austin
Saturday 11 September 2021 11:36
Follow all the action as Crystal Palace host Tottenham in the Premier League’s early kick-off this afternoon.

Spurs sit top of the Premier League with a perfect record this season, having defeated Manchester City, Wolves and Watford thus far, but will have to make do without Cristian Romero, Giovani Lo Celso and Davinson Sanchez, who are all unavailable after travelling to South America during the international break. There are also doubts over the fitness of Son Heung-min and Oliver Skipp, with Nuno Espirito Santo likely to be forced into several changes as he aims to continue the brilliant start to his tenure.

There has been less cause for celebration for Patrick Vieira, who has taken two points from his first three games in charge at Crystal Palace. There were clear signs of improvement against West Ham before the break, though, as Conor Gallagher scored twice, while new signings Odsonne Edouard and Michael Olise could make their debuts. Follow all the action live below:

The teams are in!

New signings Odsonne Edouard and Michael Olise are both on the bench for Crystal Palace, with Patrick Vieira naming an unchanged starting XI from the club’s 2-2 draw with West Ham.

Dan Austin11 September 2021 11:36
Crystal Palace host Tottenham

Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage as Crystal Palace host Tottenham in the Premier League’s early kick-off this afternoon, with Nuno Espirito Santo’s side aiming to extend their perfect record this season.

Dan Austin11 September 2021 10:32

