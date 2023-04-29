Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1682766843

Crystal Palace vs West Ham United LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more

Follow all the action from Selhurst Park

Sports Staff
Saturday 29 April 2023 12:14
Comments
Moyes frustrated by late penalty shout in Liverpool defeat

Follow live coverage as Crystal Palace face West Ham in the Premier League today.

Wilfried Zaha returned to Crystal Palace's starting line-up for the first time since Roy Hodgson's return to the dugout on April 1.

It was one of three changes for the Eagles boss, with Joel Ward and Jeffrey Schlupp also returning to the starting line-up and Will Hughes, Luka Milivojevic and Albert Sambi Lokonga making way.

West Ham's Declan Rice made his 200th Premier League appearance on an afternoon that saw David Moyes make two changes. Emerson and Pablo Fornals came into his side, replacing Aaron Cresswell and Said Benrahma.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

1682766786

Crystal Palace vs West Ham United

WEST HAM STARTING XI (4-2-3-1): Lukasz Fabianski; Vladimir Coufal, Kurt Zouma, Nayef Aguerd, Emerson; Tomas Soucek, Declan Rice; Jarrod Bowen, Lucas Paqueta, Pablo Fornals; Michail Antonio.

29 April 2023 12:13
1682766772

Crystal Palace vs West Ham United

29 April 2023 12:12
1682766609

Crystal Palace vs West Ham United

CRYSTAL PALACE SUBS: Vicente Guaita, Jairo Riedewald, Jean-Philippe Mateta, Chris Richards, Luka Milivojevic, Odsonne Edouard, Albert Sambi Lokonga, James Tomkins, Will Hughes.

29 April 2023 12:10
1682766436

Crystal Palace vs West Ham United

CRYSTAL PALACE STARTING XI (4-3-3): Sam Johnstone; Joel Ward, Joachim Andersen, Marc Guehi, Tyrick Mitchell; Jeffrey Schlupp, Cheick Doucoure, Eberechi Eze; Michael Olise, Wilfried Zaha, Jordan Ayew.

29 April 2023 12:07
1682766190

Crystal Palace vs West Ham United

Both sides are still trying to confirm their Premier League safety for next season but suffered defeats in midweek to set them back. Palace lost their first game since Roy Hodgson's return on Tuesday, going down 2-0 at Wolves. They were unbeaten in their last four before that, winning three and drawing one, and getting back to winning ways will take them up to 40 points. As for West Ham, their 2-1 defeat to Liverpool on Wednesday means they stay just five points clear of the drop zone, and it ended a five-match unbeaten run in all competitions (W3 D2).

29 April 2023 12:03
1682766010

Crystal Palace vs West Ham United

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Premier League meeting between Crystal Palace and West Ham at Selhurst Park!

29 April 2023 12:00
1682765281

Crystal Palace vs West Ham United

29 April 2023 11:48
1682764216

Crystal Palace vs West Ham United

29 April 2023 11:30
1682764209

Crystal Palace vs West Ham United

29 April 2023 11:30
1682764206

Crystal Palace vs West Ham United

Follow live football coverage with The Independent today.

Whether it's Premier League, Champions League, a European Championship or the World Cup we will keep you up to date with everything you need to know.

We will have all the latest scores, goals and updates plus analysis and reaction throughout the game here.

29 April 2023 11:30

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in