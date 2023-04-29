Crystal Palace vs West Ham United LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more
Follow all the action from Selhurst Park
Follow live coverage as Crystal Palace face West Ham in the Premier League today.
Wilfried Zaha returned to Crystal Palace's starting line-up for the first time since Roy Hodgson's return to the dugout on April 1.
It was one of three changes for the Eagles boss, with Joel Ward and Jeffrey Schlupp also returning to the starting line-up and Will Hughes, Luka Milivojevic and Albert Sambi Lokonga making way.
West Ham's Declan Rice made his 200th Premier League appearance on an afternoon that saw David Moyes make two changes. Emerson and Pablo Fornals came into his side, replacing Aaron Cresswell and Said Benrahma.
We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
Crystal Palace vs West Ham United
WEST HAM STARTING XI (4-2-3-1): Lukasz Fabianski; Vladimir Coufal, Kurt Zouma, Nayef Aguerd, Emerson; Tomas Soucek, Declan Rice; Jarrod Bowen, Lucas Paqueta, Pablo Fornals; Michail Antonio.
Crystal Palace vs West Ham United
Crystal Palace vs West Ham United
CRYSTAL PALACE SUBS: Vicente Guaita, Jairo Riedewald, Jean-Philippe Mateta, Chris Richards, Luka Milivojevic, Odsonne Edouard, Albert Sambi Lokonga, James Tomkins, Will Hughes.
Crystal Palace vs West Ham United
CRYSTAL PALACE STARTING XI (4-3-3): Sam Johnstone; Joel Ward, Joachim Andersen, Marc Guehi, Tyrick Mitchell; Jeffrey Schlupp, Cheick Doucoure, Eberechi Eze; Michael Olise, Wilfried Zaha, Jordan Ayew.
Crystal Palace vs West Ham United
Both sides are still trying to confirm their Premier League safety for next season but suffered defeats in midweek to set them back. Palace lost their first game since Roy Hodgson's return on Tuesday, going down 2-0 at Wolves. They were unbeaten in their last four before that, winning three and drawing one, and getting back to winning ways will take them up to 40 points. As for West Ham, their 2-1 defeat to Liverpool on Wednesday means they stay just five points clear of the drop zone, and it ended a five-match unbeaten run in all competitions (W3 D2).
Crystal Palace vs West Ham United
Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Premier League meeting between Crystal Palace and West Ham at Selhurst Park!
Crystal Palace vs West Ham United
Crystal Palace vs West Ham United
Crystal Palace vs West Ham United
Crystal Palace vs West Ham United
Follow live football coverage with The Independent today.
Whether it's Premier League, Champions League, a European Championship or the World Cup we will keep you up to date with everything you need to know.
We will have all the latest scores, goals and updates plus analysis and reaction throughout the game here.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies