Czech Republic midfielder Michal Sadilek has become the latest casualty to miss out on Euro 2024 after injury - in a totally non-football related activity.

The 24-cap international, who plays his club football in Netherlands with FC Twente, was riding his bike during an individual training programme following a friendly match on Friday, when he apparently fell off and suffered a severe cut to his leg.

Following a medical assessment, the national team decided he would be able to play no part in the upcoming tournament and issued a statement that he would be departing the group - having worn the captain’s armband only a day earlier in the win over Malta.

“Sadilek unfortunately fell while riding his bike and suffered a laceration in the leg,” a Czech Republic spokesperson said on Sunday.

“This is a big setback for us, because Michal is one of our experienced players,” manager Ivan Hasek said. “It was not without reason that he wore the captain’s armband during the match against Malta.

“On behalf of the whole team, I wish him a speedy recovery.”

Sadilek, who was on the books for PSV for four years before his eventual move to Twente, was in the Czech squad at the delayed Euro 2020 finals and has scored once for the senior side. There has been no replacement called up to fill his spot as yet.

“If we call someone else, we will decide in the near future,” Hasek added.

Czech Republic play Turkey, Georgia and Portugal in Group F, with their first fixture being against the latter on 18 June.

Frenkie de Jong has similarly had to miss the tournament through injury for the Dutch side, while Poland are sweating on two strikers’ fitness. For a full list of injured players out of Euro 2024 and those who are racing against time, see here.