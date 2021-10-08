Wales face a tricky trip to Czech Republic tonight in a crucial encounter which could go some way to deciding who takes second place in Group E of Uefa’s qualification for the 2022 World Cup.

Wales are currently third in the group, level on seven points with the second-place Czechs but behind on goal difference.

Runaway leaders Belgium have virtually sewn up the sole automatic qualification spot, but the one place through to the play-offs is up for grabs.

The Welsh endured a frustrating goalless draw with Estonia last time out and now know that avoiding defeat here will be essential. That will have to be done without captain Gareth Bale, however, who is injured.

Here is everything you need to know.

When is the match?

Czech Republic vs Wales kicks off tonight in Prague at 7.45pm BST.

How can I watch it?

The match will be broadcast on Sky Sports Football and S4C in the UK. Subscribers to Sky Sports can stream the game online via the Sky Sports app and website.

What is the team news?

Wales will be without the injured Bale, but Aaron Ramsey returns to the squad after missing the last international break. Ben Davies is ill and David Brooks also misses out. The Czechs are without West Ham’s Vladimir Coufal, who has withdrawn from the squad.

Predicted line-ups

Czech Republic: Vaclik; Mateju, Kalas, Celustka, Novak; Holes, Soucek; Pesek, Barak, Hlousek; Schick.

Wales: Ward; Roberts, Mepham, Rodon, Gunter; Morrell, Allen, Wilson, Ramsey, James; Moore.

Prediction

The Czechs are likely to get on top of the game but Wales have enough about them to get a result, even without Bale. Czech Republic 1-1 Wales.