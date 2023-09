Dagenham stroll to third straight victory with win over Fylde

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Dagenham made it three consecutive wins in the Vanarama National League after securing a 3-1 victory over Fylde.

The Daggers opened the scoring 21 minutes into the contest when Ryan Hill let fly from 25 yards and fired into the top corner to make it 1-0.

The hosts doubled their advantage seven minutes later after Myles Weston’s cross was flicked on by Charley Kendall and Josh Rees was on hand to smash home from close range.

Fylde pulled a goal back just before the break through Taelor O’Kane to give the visitors a route back into the game.

Dagenham re-established their two-goal advantage just before the hour mark after Hill cut in and set up Mussa who finished beautifully.