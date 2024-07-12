Support truly

Spain take on England in the Euro 2024 final on Sunday with personal awards as well as collective glory on offer in Berlin.

While both nations will primarily be seeking to end waits for another men’s international trophy - one rather longer than the other - there’s also the Golden Boot award to settle, with at least one player from each nation in the running.

Dani Olmo has three for Spain, with Harry Kane on the same number for England - they’ll share the award if that remains the case, along with four others. One goal for each, though, and they’ll be a step toward a solo win and a team success, too.

The Spanish attacker, who was initially a sub but has come in since Pedri’s injury, naturally put the team objectives ahead of his own pursuit of top scorer, but ahead of the final he was also asked about Kane’s lack of trophies and whether that was a discussion point in the dressing room.

“The Golden Boot, it’s a motivation but if we win I don’t care who scores - me or [goalkeeper] Unai Simon! The only important thing is to win but always with the objective to try to keep scoring,” he said.

“I’ve felt good in the tournament and in a good moment so I’ve got to make the most of it. I know we’re level but there are others who have helped us get there with goals and great play. Alvaro [Morata] can get a hattrick and share it too. As I said, winning collectively is what we want.

“I know it’s true about Kane [not winning trophies] but that isn’t something we think about. We’re focused on ourselves and we’ve got the opportunity to win. That’s the only objective.”

Olmo, who has been linked with a summer transfer to several big clubs, insisted there were no thoughts or talks about his club future while he focuses on the final.

He also had words of praise for 16-year-old Lamine Yamal, praising his mentality as much as his quality ahead of his birthday one day before the final.

But with one match left - and Spain will make history if they win it as the first team to triumph in all seven Euros games - he also knows the squad face yet another big test when they face the Three Lions, despite having already beaten three other historical World Cup winning nations along the way.

“It hasn’t been an easy route but you have to beat the best to win a competition like this. We are one step away and demonstrating we’ll do it with the same motivation and ideas, no excuses.

“England have shown they can win when they’re losing. It’s a team that never give up for sure, we have to be focused all game and it doesn’t matter if we’re down or up. We have to keep playing our game and give the best for 90 or 120 minutes.”