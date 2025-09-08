Tottenham reject two expressions of interest in acquiring the club

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Tottenham board says it has “unequivocally rejected” two expressions of interest in acquiring the club and insisted the Premier League outfit is “not for sale”.

Daniel Levy stepped down from his role as Spurs chairman last Thursday, after being invited to leave the position he had held since 2001 by majority owners ENIC, which is owned by the Lewis family trust.

It led to speculation of a takeover bid for Tottenham, with former Newcastle joint-owner Amanda Staveley repeatedly linked with a move to buy the north London club through PCP International Finance during the past 12 months.

In a statement issued late on Sunday evening, Tottenham’s board confirmed it had “received, and unequivocally rejected, separate preliminary expressions of interest in relation to proposals to acquire the entire issued, and to be issued, share capital of ENIC from (i) PCP International Finance… and (ii) a consortium of investors led by Dr. Roger Kennedy and Wing-Fai Ng through Firehawk Holdings Limited”.

The statement added: “The Board of the Club and ENIC confirm that Tottenham Hotspur is not for sale and ENIC has no intention to accept any such offer to acquire its interest in the Club.”

It was earlier reported that Staveley would issue a statement on Monday via PCP that will clarify her intentions and state she does not plan to put together a bid for Spurs.

ENIC, which is run by the Lewis family Trust, owns almost 87 per cent of Tottenham, but due to the remaining shares being publicly traded, the club is subject to UK Takeover Code.

Former Spurs chairman Levy revealed last year that the club were in talks with “prospective investors” over selling a minority share, although discussions involving Qatar Sports Investments were denied.

PA understands the Lewis family trust is open to external investment, but after it invited Levy to step down in a move designed to help Tottenham claim “more wins, more often”, the majority owners’ main focus is on providing the required support to new non-executive chairman Peter Charrington, chief executive Vinai Venkatesham and head coach Thomas Frank – all whom have been appointed in 2025 – to help it deliver greater on-field success.