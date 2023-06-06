Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy has revealed why he chose to appoint Ange Postecoglou as manager, after the Australian signed a four-year deal to take over as boss.

Spurs had been looking for a new permanent manager since Antonio Conte spectacularly burned almost every bridge on his way out of north London earlier this year and the interim spells of Cristian Stellini and Ryan Mason failed to inspire – ensuring the club missed out on European football for the first time in almost 15 years.

They have now turned to Postecoglou, the 57-year-old who has hugely impressed north of the border at Celtic and will become the first Australian to manage in the Premier League.

His attacking football philosophy has not only made the Glasgow club a breathlessly scintillating watch en route to a clean sweep of domestic trophies but also convinced Levy that he is the right man to take Spurs forward.

Levy explained: “Ange brings a positive mentality and a fast, attacking style of play.

“He has a strong track record of developing players and an understanding of the importance of the link from the academy - everything that is important to our club. We are excited to have Ange join us as we prepare for the season ahead.”

Postecoglou faces a lengthy to-do list at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, including working with a new, as-yet-unappointed director of football, sorting out the future of talisman Harry Kane and solving a full-back conundrum created by predecessor Conte’s adherence to a wing-back system.

The Australian faced a similarly unenviable hand when he took over at Celtic but soon restored the Bhoys’ Scottish dominance with a clear brand of play, shrewd recruitment and a relentless mentality in his squad.

His attacking philosophy will be music to the ears of Spurs fans, who saw the most successful period in their side’s recent history come under the free-flowing style of Mauricio Pochettino, with the subsequent tenures of Jose Mourinho, Nuno Espirito Santo and Conte all more conservative and dour – to a greater or lesser degree.

Postecoglou also found success in both the Japanese and Australian leagues before joining Celtic and Levy is banking on the new boss to transform a side stuck treading water, with a shiny, new, state-of-the-art stadium but without the on-pitch success to accompany it.