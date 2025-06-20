London City Lionesses announce high-profile signing of Danielle van de Donk

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

33-year-old midfielder, Danielle van de Donk, joined London City Lionesses on a free transfer following the expiry of her contract at French giants Lyon, now rebranded OL Lyonnes. Both OL Lyonnes and London City are part of Michele Kang’s growing portfolio in women's football with the American investor continuing to make waves across Europe.

This marks a significant first signing for the Lionesses ahead of their inaugural WSL campaign after they clinched the Championship title in May. The club operates independently of any men’s team - setting it apart in a league dominated by affiliated giants like Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United.

Van de Donk brings with her a wealth of experience and a winning streak. She lifted the WSL trophy with Arsenal in 2019 and played a central role in the Netherlands’ European Championship victory in 2017, later helping the team reach the 2019 World Cup final.

Speaking after the announcement, van de Donk said: “I feel really good about this decision. It’s such a nice environment to be in, the club really appeals to me, it reminds me of a little family, and I want to be a part of it. The project that London City have, it’s different but in a good way. London City have to battle for everything and that’s my style.”

The veteran midfielder has penned a two year deal and will be central to a team aiming to challenge the established order in English women’s football.

open image in gallery Daniëlle van de Donk - former Arsenal midfielder is returning to the WSL with London City Lionesses. ( Getty Images )

Elsewhere in the women’s game the FA has confirmed plans to expand the WSL to 14 teams starting from the 2026-27 season, a move that signals continued growth and investment in the top tier.

In the third tier Burnley have appointed two time WSL winning manager Matt Beard as their new head coach, making headlines as they gear up for a transition to full time professionalism.

open image in gallery Matt Beard who won the WSL title twice during his first spell at Liverpool is the new Burnley manager. (Paul Currie/PA) ( PA Archive )

The former Liverpool manager was in advanced discussions with Burnley and told the club’s media channels: “I’m so impressed with everybody I’ve met at the club and the conversations I’ve had, and I’m looking forward to getting started.”

Beard, who was previously in charge at Chelsea and West Ham, arrives with the club preparing to become a full-time women’s football operation from next season.