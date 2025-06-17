Lauren James ‘feeling good’ after injury and ready for ‘pressure’ of Euro 2025

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England forward Lauren James says she “never doubted” that she would be ready for Euro 2025 after recovering from a hamstring injury and doesn’t “feel the pressure” of delivering for the Lionesses.

James missed the end of the club season with Chelsea and has not played since the end of March but was named in Sarina Wiegman’s squad for the Euros.

The 23-year-old scored three times and made three further assists during the Women’s World Cup group stage two years ago before her red card against Nigeria in the last-16.

Lucy Bronze, James’ team-mate at Chelsea, says the forward has gone to “another level” this season, with Wiegman and Sonia Bompastor praising her “massive improvement” both on and off the ball earlier this year.

But after a frustrating “stop-start” season with injuries, James said she is “feeling good” and the availability of arguably the country’s most talented forward is a huge boost ahead of England’s Euros defence.

"I never really doubted myself,” James said. “I think as soon as you have a doubt in your head, then it's always negative thoughts. I always had in my head that I was going to make it.

“Obviously I didn't tell people that. I took it day by day. Lucy [Bronze] and I always kept in touch. She always would say, 'You'll be there.' Then obviously having that support, it always makes you kind of think, 'Oh, yeah, I'll be there as well.'"

With each member of the squad partnering up, right back Bronze, who is heading to her seventh major tournament with England at the age of 33, was sat alongside James during England’s media day at St George’s Park.

open image in gallery Lauren James and Lucy Bronze at England’s media day ( Getty Images )

Bronze said Chelsea, who won an unbeaten domestic treble under Bompastor but fell short in the Women’s Champions League semi-finals, could have been even more dominant had James been fit for longer spells.

Get 4 months free with ExpressVPN Servers in 105 Countries

Superior Speeds

Works on all your devices Try for free ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Get 4 months free with ExpressVPN Servers in 105 Countries

Superior Speeds

Works on all your devices Try for free ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

“This season she's improved past what other people have expected,” Bronze said. “I always knew she was capable of what we've seen this year. She's taken her game to another level.

“If she'd been fit all season, Chelsea could have had an even better season and England's results could have been better as well, because we all know that she's that good.

"But it's important that she looks after herself. Like she said about being injured, she's always been focused on coming back and being 100 per cent. It's important that we're all aware that she's coming back from injury.

open image in gallery ( The FA via Getty Images )

“She doesn't need to put pressure on herself to win England a game because we have some of the best forwards in the world playing in the England squad. Obviously, LJ is one of them, but we have plenty of players to dig in, put in performances and get us results.”

James said that she does not notice the expectation that her ability and profile often leads to, and added that she has learned from her previous major tournament at the World Cup after being suspended for the quarter-finals and semi-finals due to her red card.

“I don't really feel pressure,” James said. “I think everyone's here for a reason. Everyone brings different qualities. That's what makes a team. Obviously you learn from things that may have happened in the first tournament. You can take your learnings into this tournament."