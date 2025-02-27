Sarina Wiegman highlights ‘massive improvement’ Lauren James has made to her game

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England manager Sarina Wiegman praised Lauren James for the “massive improvement” she has made to the defensive side of her game as the Lionesses defeated world champions Spain 1-0 at Wembley.

Chelsea forward James impressed with her ability on the ball in the first half against Spain but Wiegman said she was “proud” of how the 23-year-old contributed to England’s defensive efforts in the second half.

For the second game in a row, James tracked back to help Chelsea team-mate Niamh Charles, as the Lionesses withstood pressure from the World Cup winners to claim a morale-boosting win.

Lauren James was named player of the match at Wembley ( The FA via Getty Images )

James was making her first appearances in a home game for England since April 2024 and Wiegman was keen to highlight what the attacker was able to bring to both sides of her performance.

“It starts with the team performance and everyone doing their task really well,” Wiegman said after the 1-0 at Wembley. “We were aligned and everyone was working hard for each other.

“The players were at their best and that’s what we saw with Lauren too. The biggest step she’s made is that in defence she’s working so hard and she’s doing so well. That’s a massive improvement and I’m proud she’s doing that.”

Wiegman also praised Jess Park’s contribution to England’s shape in the victory over Spain and said the Manchester City midfielder gave the edge in central areas with her positioning.

"What we tried to do in possession, we gave Jess the freedom to come inside to play like a 10,” Wiegman said. “She's very agile, she's really quick and tight on the ball. That’s what we hoped she would bring.

“She’s had to defend and she can bring that, too. It's really nice for the team when we can make different decisions with different players who can bring different things."