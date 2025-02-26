The two sides of a ‘proper English’ performance as Lionesses defeat Spain

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sarina Wiegman said England were not playing to “beat the critics” but a victory over world champions Spain will go a long way to restore belief in the Lionesses ahead of the European Championships this summer. It was a 1-0 in Sydney that won Spain their first Women’s World Cup a little over 18 months ago. At Wembley, England earned a little revenge with another 1-0 win in their first meeting since, but more importantly for them was the significance this brings for the future. The European champions can hold their heads up high again after beating the world’s champions.

Even though England are a different team to the one that reached the World Cup final, the defensive resilience in the second half will be as pleasing for Wiegman after a year and a half of inconsistent results. “The fight and the togetherness was the most important thing,” Wiegman said. “We showed we can compete with the best, it shows that to ourselves.” England still know how to turn up on the big nights and grind out the result they need. Millie Bright described the win as “proper English” - as the Lionesses enjoyed the fight, in what was their best night since beating Australia in the World Cup semi-finals.

The Lionesses rode their luck and times, benefitting from an off-night from Spain in front of goal and requiring goalkeeper Hannah Hampton to make a string of important saves, but across the pitch England players won their individual battles. England and Spain have developed a special relationship since the World Cup, partly because of what occurred during Spain’s trophy celebrations, but there was a sense that the Lionesses relished the opportunity to frustrate Spain. Kind words were exchanged before kick-off but when the whistle went England showed their visitors no respect.

open image in gallery Millie Bright and Niamh Charles celebrate England's victory ( The FA via Getty Images )

And when England needed to hold on, they turned to their defensive rock in Bright, aided by another excellent backs-to-the-wall display from captain Leah Williamson. Lucy Bronze had set the tone with her marshalling of the right wing, after Spain had looked to outnumber and outflank her, with Niamh Charles following her lead on the left. Grace Clinton, Ella Toone and Alessia Russo were rewarded for putting in the hard yards. It provided the platform to clear, calm performances from Keira Walsh, her finest for England for some time, as well as Jess Park and Lauren James, who showed England that they could outplay against Spain as well as out work them.

England’s match-winner Park appeared hesitant to celebrate her goal, given the nature of her first-half finish, and had to be pushed into doing so. But in a way it also summed up a lot of England’s night, a willingness to mix what was necessary with the sense to play when they could. England absorbed Spain’s pressure from kick-off, without the overloads Spain were trying to create down their right side, and survived a few scares. On another day Lucia Garcia’s shot goes in off the underside of the crossbar, or Claudia Pina keeps her shot down. Perhaps then we are talking about England's sloppy defending from the corner, or Charles being caught on the ball at left-back.

But England’s most intelligent readers of the game stepped up and sensed where they could influence it. England were struggling to progress the ball through Spain in the first half, so James dropped deep and dragged Ona Batlle out of position. With a turn, she released Charles down the left wing. Charles was fouled by Spain’s captain Irene Parades on the angle of the box but it was the moment England needed to raise themselves. In the space of five minutes, James produced two more outstanding moments - sweeping, bending cross from the left that narrowly evaded Russo, and a run behind Spain that brought a save from Cata Coll at her near post.

open image in gallery Lauren James’ skill on the ball was key but Wiegman also praised her work-rate ( The FA via Getty Images )

The momentum had turned. Spain had been pushed back, just as Bronze pressed Aitana Bonmati a full 18 yards into conceding a corner. England were patient off the ball but prepared to be aggressive when the moment came. Walsh similarly stepped in to cut off a pass from Mariona Caldentey into Bonmati, reading the movements as if back together in Barcelona's midfield. Walsh has become a scapegoat when England have failed to beat weaker opposition. It took a contest against the elite to reveal her true level.

Similarly, Russo looked at the top of her game, a forward displaying an array of tools and an understanding of how to be a right nuisance for the opposition centre-back. Here it was dragging Parades out of position down England’s left channel, knowing Spain’s captain was on a yellow card so couldn’t touch her, and rolling her with a smooth turn. The scrappy finish from Park, who bundled in at the back post, should not take away from Russo’s run, nor the sharp exchange between Clinton and Toone, as England’s new-look midfield clicking into place.

open image in gallery Park scored England’s winner in the first half after good work from Russo on the wing ( The FA via Getty Images )

open image in gallery Bronze was excellent in England’s defence as the Lionesses restrained Bonmati ( Getty Images )

Impressive on the ball in the first half, England showed their resolve without out in the second. England were passive and too defensive in the against Portugal on Friday and got what they deserved when Kika Nazareth fired a late equaliser in Portimao. Perhaps the Lionesses threatened to show they had not learned their lesson, but they instead battled through it. When England needed more energy, Chloe Kelly and the returning Nikita Parris did the shuttles required. Spain had the best chances after half-time, either side of the lights briefly going out at Wembley Stadium, but the visitors were not clinical. “We deserved something from the game,” said Spain’s Montse Tome.

This was a good night for Hampton, a performance that moves the goalkeeper a step closer to starting ahead of Mary Earps at the Euros. In front of her, England remembered who they were. “It was an absolute team performance and we fought for every yard,” Wiegman said. “We took out their super-strengths.” And at Wembley, England showed a reminder of one of theirs.