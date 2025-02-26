England’s clash with Spain delayed as lights go out at Wembley
Wembley was plunged into darkness before play resumed
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
England’s clash against Spain at Wembley was briefly delayed after the lights went out at the national stadium.
The Lionesses led world champions Spain 1-0 thanks to Jess Park’s first-half goal but the arena was plunged into darkness soon after the restart in the second half.
Many supporters turned on the flashlights on their phones and there were jeers as the players went to the sidelines during the stoppage.
And there was loud cheers and applause as the floodlights were switched back on, following a stoppage of around 60 seconds.
England were facing Spain at Wembley in their first meeting since the Women’s World Cup final.
The Lionesses were held to a 1-1 draw by Portugal on Friday in a disappointing start to their Nations League campaign.
But there were clear signs of improvements against the world champions and Park’s goal, late in the first half, gave England the lead.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments