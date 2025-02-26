Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

England’s clash with Spain delayed as lights go out at Wembley

Wembley was plunged into darkness before play resumed

Jamie Braidwood
Wednesday 26 February 2025 21:21 GMT
Comments
The lights went out at Wembley as England vs Spain was delayed
The lights went out at Wembley as England vs Spain was delayed (Getty Images)

Your support helps us to tell the story

Support Now

From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.

At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.

The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.

Your support makes all the difference.

England’s clash against Spain at Wembley was briefly delayed after the lights went out at the national stadium.

The Lionesses led world champions Spain 1-0 thanks to Jess Park’s first-half goal but the arena was plunged into darkness soon after the restart in the second half.

Many supporters turned on the flashlights on their phones and there were jeers as the players went to the sidelines during the stoppage.

And there was loud cheers and applause as the floodlights were switched back on, following a stoppage of around 60 seconds.

England were facing Spain at Wembley in their first meeting since the Women’s World Cup final.

The Lionesses were held to a 1-1 draw by Portugal on Friday in a disappointing start to their Nations League campaign.

But there were clear signs of improvements against the world champions and Park’s goal, late in the first half, gave England the lead.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in