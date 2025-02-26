England vs Spain LIVE: Lionesses team news and line-ups from Wembley ahead of Nations League clash
The Lionesses have played down any talk of ‘revenge’ ahead of facing the world champions at Wembley
England face Spain for the first time since the Women’s World Cup final as the Lionesses look to lay down statement at Wembley ahead of this summer’s Euros.
Spain defeated England 1-0 in Sydney 18 months ago thanks to Olga Carmano’s goal, in a match that was overshadowed by Luis Rubiales kissing forward Jenni Hermoso without her consent during the trophy celebrations.
The Lionesses have stood in solidarity with Spain ahead of their first meeting since then, in what is also an important match for Sarina Wiegman’s side in their Nations League campaign.
England were held to a 1-1 draw by Portugal on Friday while Spain scored two stoppage-time goals to defeat Belgium 3-2 to take charge of Nations League Group A3.
Wiegman’s side are building up to the European Championships in Switzerland so a meeting of the European champions and world champions will reveal a lot about both teams ahead the summer.
Could Sarina Wiegman make changes?
Mary Earps started against Portugal and it would be a sign that the goalkeeper is Sarina Wiegman’s No 1 ahead of the Euros if she keeps her place ahead of Hannah Hampton.
Lucy Bronze should be joined by Leah Williamson and Millie Bright in defence, while Niamh Charles and Jess Carter are options at left back.
Grace Clinton started alongside Keira Walsh in midfield and impressed, with Ella Toone set to play further ahead. Alessia Russo should keep her place up front with Lauren James on the left wing.
There could be a change at right wing, where Jess Park played against Portugal, and Aggie Beever-Jones or Chloe Kelly are options if Wiegman decides to deploy some more direct pace against Spain.
What is the England team news?
England have no injury concerns since the Portugal game but Georgia Stanway, Alex Greenwood, Lauren Hemp are long-term absentees and Beth Mead and Lotte Wubben-Moy were forced to withdraw from the initial squad. Lucy Bronze’s withdrawal at half-time on Friday was just a precaution.
Is England vs Spain on TV?
The match will be shown live on ITV 4, with coverage getting underway from 7:15pm on Wednesday 26 February. It will also be available to stream online on ITV X. Kick-off is 8pm at Wembley.
Good evening
England face Spain at Wembley in a blockbuster rematch of the Women’s World Cup final in the Nations League.
The Lionesses were beaten by Spain in August 2023, in a match that was overshadowed by Luis Rubiales kissing Jenni Hermoso without her consent. While a verdict in the trial against Rubiales was only reached last week, attention on the pitch turns to this year’s Nations League campaign ahead of the summer’s Euros.
England were held by Portugal to a disappointing 1-1 draw in their opening fixture on Friday, while Spain scored two stoppage-time goals to beat Belgium 3-2 in a thrilling comeback. A defeat for Sarina Wiegman’s side at Wembley would be an early blow for their chances of reaching the Nations League finals, with only the top team from each group progressing.
Follow all the build-up to tonight’s game in our live blog.
