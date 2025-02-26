England vs Spain LIVE: Lionesses team news and line-ups from Wembley ahead of Nations League clash

Alessia Russo says Spain players have 'acted with class' after Rubiales sentenced over nonconsensual kiss

England face Spain for the first time since the Women’s World Cup final as the Lionesses look to lay down statement at Wembley ahead of this summer’s Euros.

Spain defeated England 1-0 in Sydney 18 months ago thanks to Olga Carmano’s goal, in a match that was overshadowed by Luis Rubiales kissing forward Jenni Hermoso without her consent during the trophy celebrations.

The Lionesses have stood in solidarity with Spain ahead of their first meeting since then, in what is also an important match for Sarina Wiegman’s side in their Nations League campaign.

England were held to a 1-1 draw by Portugal on Friday while Spain scored two stoppage-time goals to defeat Belgium 3-2 to take charge of Nations League Group A3.

Wiegman’s side are building up to the European Championships in Switzerland so a meeting of the European champions and world champions will reveal a lot about both teams ahead the summer.

Follow all the latest updates from Wembley in our live blog below: