Goalkeeper Christy Pym agrees new three-year deal with Peterborough

Goalkeeper Christy Pym has signed a new three-year deal at Peterborough after helping the club win promotion to the Sky Bet Championship.

The 26-year-old has made 87 appearances for Posh, including 40 in League One last season as they finished as runners-up to Hull since joining from Exeter during the summer of 2019, and claimed the Golden Glove in his first campaign.

Manager Darren Ferguson told the club’s official website: “Christy is a big part of the club moving forward.

“He hasn’t played in the Championship before, but we believe he is more than capable of handling that step-up. He knows there are improvements he can make to his game, but that is the same for every player.

“He has been excellent since he walked in the building, winning the Golden Glove and making a major contribution to last season’s success.”

Pym is the latest player to commit his future to the club by signing a new contract, following in the footsteps of Dan Butler, Nathan Thompson, Frankie Kent, Ronnie Edwards and Ricky-Jade Jones.

He said: “The season has only been finished two or three weeks, so it is nice to get it all done and dusted and I can look forward to some time with my family.

“I can now focus on what the job is next season in the Championship. It is going to be tough, but it is something that we can really be excited for.”