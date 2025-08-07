Liverpool ramp up replacement striker search after agreeing Darwin Nunez fee

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Liverpool have agreed a deal to sell Darwin Nunez to Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal for an initial £46.2m.

The striker, who wanted to leave to go to Saudi Arabia in January, is set to end his three-season spell at Anfield, while Liverpool could now enter the market for another centre-forward.

They have had a £110m bid for Alexander Isak swiftly rejected by Newcastle and have indicated they will not raise their offer but are looking for a player they deem of sufficient quality to start, who is available and at what they regard as a fair price.

They have already signed one striker this summer, in Hugo Ekitike from Eintracht Frankfurt for £69m, and if they cannot add another, are aware that players such as Florian Wirtz, Rio Ngumoha, Curtis Jones and Jeremie Frimpong can all play in the front three if required.

Before Al Hilal made an offer that could rise to £56.6m, including add-ons, Nunez also attracted interest from AC Milan but there were doubts if the Serie A side could meet Liverpool’s asking price.

Napoli had bid for Nunez earlier in the summer, but without coming close to a sum Liverpool would accept and when they wanted to defer the first payment until 2026, before instead signing attacker Lorenzo Lucca.

Darwin Nunez was also attracting Serie A interest ( Getty Images )

Nunez joined Liverpool for £64m in 2022, with add-ons taking the potential fee to a club record of £85m. He scored 15 goals in his first season in England and 18 in the second but got just seven in 47 appearances in all competitions last year as Arne Slot preferred to use either the late Diogo Jota or Luis Diaz as his centre-forward.

Liverpool rejected Nunez’s request to leave in mid-season, wanting to keep him to help their successful bid to win a 20th league title.

Should he now leave, Liverpool will have brought in around £190m for players this summer, following Tyler Morton’s move to Lyon for £15m.