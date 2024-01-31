Darwin Nunez breaks Premier League record with performance against Chelsea

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Darwin Nunez set a new Premier League record in Liverpool’s 4-1 victory over Chelsea - by hitting the post or crossbar four times.

The Liverpool striker became the first Premier League player since Opta records began in 2002 to strike the woodwork four times in a single match.

Nunez struck the post with a first-half penalty and then the crossbar with a close-range header in the second half while Chelsea goalkeeper Dorde Petrovic also tipped one of his efforts onto the woodwork.

But Nunez was able to register an assist and set up Luis Diaz’s goal, Liverpool’s fourth of the night, as the Reds went five points clear at the top of the table thanks to a thumping win.

The Uruguay striker is the embodiment of chaos in Liverpool’s attack and his performance against Chelsea was pure carnage even by his standards. Nunez has now hit the woodwork more than twice as many times as the next player in the Premier League this season.

The 24-year-old has scored seven times in the top-flight this season and has become a fans’ favourite at Anfield - with the Kop signing his name after setting up Diaz’s final goal.

Before Nunez, four players in Premier League history - Jay-Jay Okocha, Cristiano Ronaldo, Timo Werner and Leandro Trossard - had hit the post or crossbar three times in a single match.