Jurgen Klopp said Darwin Nunez has learned the lesson from his red card against Crystal Palace and joked that he slapped him on the neck to ensure he does not forget it and lose his cool again.

The Uruguayan striker is available after a three-match ban for headbutting Joachim Andersen and could make his comeback in the potentially intense atmosphere of a Merseyside derby on Saturday.

“He is really happy that he isn’t suspended,” Klopp said. “Always I give him a high five but I gave him a slap on his neck as well, just that he doesn’t forget. His English didn’t improve as much in these 10-15 days so I don’t know exactly [if he is happy] but he looks like it. Now he learned a lesson. He is in really good shape and he looks really settled, more than before.”

And Klopp said it will be “like Christmas” to have all five of his major forwards available again with Diogo Jota in contention to make his first appearance of the season at Goodison Park.

He added: Diogo probably will be in as well, he trained yesterday [Thursday] for the first time and he will train today [Friday]. It is like Christmas.”

Liverpool are still waiting to discover the extent of the hamstring injury Jordan Henderson sustained against Newcastle but the captain has been ruled out of the clash with Everton. Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are still out with muscle problems but otherwise Liverpool’s injury problems are easing.

Thiago Alcantara will be back in team training next week while Ibrahima Konate should follow during the international break.