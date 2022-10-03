Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Liverpool ‘calm’ over Darwin Nunez struggle to settle into underperforming team

The £85m summer signing has failed to show form as yet - though the Reds as a whole have been well below-par this season

Richard Jolly
Monday 03 October 2022 14:17
Comments
(Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Jurgen Klopp insisted Liverpool are remaining calm about Darwin Nunez’s slow start to life at Anfield after leaving their record signing on the bench for their last three games.

The German and his multilingual assistant Pep Lijnders had a long conversation with the Uruguayan, who could cost Liverpool up to £85 million, to urge him not to worry about his struggles to get into the team.

Nunez scored on his first two appearances after his summer move from Benfica but has only started one of Liverpool’s last seven meetings as he served a three-match ban for his red card against Crystal Palace, began but missed chances in the 0-0 draw against Everton and was a substitute against Napoli, Ajax and Brighton.

“Of course he’s still adapting, how players always adapt,” Klopp said. “New players come in and everybody talks about them and wants them to shine immediately. That happens from time to time and sometimes not.

“Only yesterday we had a long talk with Pep Lijnders because my Portuguese is still not better. We just told him we are really calm. It’s really important in our situation that he isn’t looking like he is worrying or whatever.”

Recommended

Nunez’s cameo against Brighton only began in the 89th minute but Klopp said he was not fit to start and said Liverpool’s mixed form had made it harder for the new signing to settle.

He added: “Why he didn’t start the game at the weekend, he came back from the internationals and had a hamstring problem and when you get this information from the medical department it gives you an idea of some kind of minutes he is allowed to play, and you don’t start anyone who is only allowed to play 20 minutes or 15.

“I know this kind of discussion will open up to the outside world. Of course the three-game [suspension] didn’t help him, that’s clear. But that’s pretty much all.

“The team is not flying, and that makes it not easier for a striker, especially not for a finisher.

“It’s not that we aren’t creating chances, but it’s not like everything is clicking and we put in one player and he finishes our situation off. That’s not our situation at the moment as much as I wish it would be. That’s all.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in