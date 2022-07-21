Jurgen Klopp says Darwin Nunez has eased the pressure with four-goal showing in friendly win
Nunez came off the bench to score his first four Liverpool goals in a 5-0 victory over RB Leipzig
Jurgen Klopp believes Darwin Nunez eased the pressure on him by scoring his first Liverpool goals as he struck four times as a substitute in the 5-0 win over RB Leipzig.
The German savoured a “perfect night” for the £64 million signing, who had missed chances in his previous two appearances in friendlies against Manchester United and Crystal Palace.
Klopp felt Nunez had been affected by social-media criticism of his displays and he enjoyed the selfless streak of Mohamed Salah, who had opened the scoring, as the Egyptian allowed the Uruguayan to take a penalty for his first goal.
“Mo, I am not sure if his new contract has a clause being generous like hell and he gives Darwin the penalty and it opened Pandora’s box,” said the Liverpool manager. “It was the perfect night for him.”
Trent Alexander-Arnold, Harvey Elliott and Fabio Carvalho set up subsequent goals for the former Benfica striker, who came on at half-time.
And Klopp feels his four-goal salvo will change the conversation around Nunez, adding: “We always think that if you pay a lot of money then the players feel no pressure or whatever. They are all completely normal human beings and the first touch is not perfect then all of a sudden… [they get criticised].
“This generation of players read social media, which is really not smart, but they do. All of a sudden you get in a rush and these kinds of things.
“That’s the best way obviously to stop all these discussions. He’s a different striker to what we have or what we had, but he’s a really good one.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies