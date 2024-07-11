Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSupport Now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Darwin Nunez facing possible ban after brawling with Colombia fans as Uruguay crash out of Copa America

Nunez was among a group of Uruguay players who climbed into the stands after a 1-0 semi-final defeat in Charlotte

Pa Sport Staff
Thursday 11 July 2024 09:26
Comments
Close
Darwin Nunez brawls with fans in stands during Copa America

Support truly
independent journalism

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez could face a lengthy ban after he clashed with supporters in the stands following Uruguay’s Copa America semi-final defeat to Colombia on Wednesday.

Nunez was among the Uruguay players who went up into the stands at the end of the match in Charlotte in the United States and appeared to become involved in altercations with supporters wearing the yellow shirts of Colombia.

South American football’s governing body, Conmebol, responded by stating: “Conmebol strongly condemns any act of violence that affects football. Our work is based on the conviction that football connects us and unites us, through its positive values.

“There is no place for intolerance and violence on and off the field. We invite everyone in the remaining days to pour all their passion into cheering on their teams and having an unforgettable party.”

Nunez‘s management company has been contacted for comment.

A skirmish behind the Uruguay bench saw a group of supporters clash with Colombia fans, who made up the vast majority of the crowd, with drinks thrown.

Darwin Nunez climbed into the crowd after Uruguay’s defeat
Darwin Nunez climbed into the crowd after Uruguay’s defeat (Getty Images)

Police restored order after more than 10 minutes with a group of Uruguayan fans and team staff remaining on the field.

A 39th-minute goal from Jefferson Lerma was the difference between the sides, with Colombia playing a man short after Daniel Munoz was sent off just before the break.

Uruguay captain Jose Maria Gimenez said the players were trying to defend their families.

“Let me say something before they cut you off because they won’t let us speak into the microphone, they don’t want me to say anything about what’s going on but this is a disaster,” Gimenez said on the official broadcast.

“Please be careful, our families are in the stands, there are little newborn babies. It was a disaster; there was no police and we had to defend our families.

Colombia progressed to the Copa America final
Colombia progressed to the Copa America final (AP)

“This is the fault of two or three people who had a few too many drinks and don’t know how to drink.”

PA

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in