Uruguay players clashed with Colombia fans following their Copa America semi-final defeat on Wednesday 10 July before security personnel stepped in to restore order.

After Colombia sealed a 1-0 victory in Charlotte, North Carolina, videos on social media showed what appeared to be Uruguay players climbing into the stands and exchanging blows with opposition fans.

Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez and Barcelona’s Ronald Araujo were among those at the forefront of the melee.

Captain Jose Maria Gimenez said the players were trying to defend their families.

Players and staff from both Colombia and Uruguay were also involved in a confrontation on the field after the final whistle.