It was one of the many iconic moments of David Beckham’s career – that free-kick against Greece – and on its 20-year anniversary, the former England captain finally listened back to the famous radio commentary of his crucial, nation-stirring strike.

England were 2-1 down against Greece in a World Cup qualifying match which they needed to avoid losing in order to book a place at the 2002 World Cup in Japan and South Korea, ahead of Group 9 rivals Germany.

A free-kick at least 25 yards from goal in the 93rd minute of the game was England’s final hope, and standing over it was their captain and master free-kick taker, as well as their outstanding player that day.

The Greek goalkeeper positioned himself to the left side of his goal and Beckham struck a trademarking effort into the opposite side with curl and pace, before charging towards the corner flag in celebration, grabbing the Three Lions badge as Wembley erupted.

On Wednesday Beckham posted a video of himself at home on the sofa listening to the commentary of that day by Alan Green on BBC Radio 5 Live.

“A goal for England now will send England through automatically to the World Cup finals,” declares an excitable Green in the background of the video, as Beckham grins and looks down at floor, as if he can feel the tension all these years later.

“Captain Beckham,” says Green. “Waits. Beckham comes forward, right footed, over the wall, and in! It had to be Beckham,” shouts Green, as the man himself looks to the camera with a sheepish shrug and a grin.

The goal meant England drew 2-2 and edged out Germany on goal difference to win the group, but the tournament itself would be a frustrating one for Beckham as he suffered a broken metatarsal in the build-up, and was never fully fit. England reached the quarter-finals where they were beaten by Brazil and Ronaldinho’s famous lob over David Seaman.