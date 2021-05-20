David Beckham has been confirmed as the latest former player to be inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame.

A long-time servant of Manchester United before moving overseas, Beckham won an incredible six Premier League titles from his nine seasons as a senior player at the club.

Playing mostly from the right wing, the No. 7 was a key part of Sir Alex Ferguson’s renowned midfield with his work rate, set-piece delivery and world-class crossing ability. His 18 goals scored from direct free-kicks remains a top-flight record in England.

“It’s an honour to be inducted into the inaugural Premier League Hall of Fame alongside these legends of the game and league,” Beckham said upon being selected.

“The Premier League was such an important part of my career and life and I’m delighted to be recognised alongside these icons who I played with, competed with and looked up to.

“This is made even more of an honour for me knowing that it was down to the fans. This past year or so has shown just how important fans are to the game and it’s so great to see them slowly being able to come back to stadiums because they make football truly special.”

Beckham played 265 times in the Premier League all told, registering 80 league assists across his Old Trafford career.

He joins Alan Shearer, Thierry Henry, Eric Cantona, Roy Keane, Frank Lampard, Steven Gerrard and Dennis Bergkamp in the Hall of Fame.